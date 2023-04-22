In Part 4 of our What We Learned series, let’s shift back over to wide receiver, where Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett was one of the top transfer acquisitions in college football.

Georgia fans were already buzzing about Lovett’s potential when he joined the Bulldogs from SEC rival Missouri, but it didn't stop there.

Behind closed doors, Georgia coaches and Lovett’s new teammates quickly became enamored with Lovett, not only his talent, but the work ethic he brought to the Bulldogs’ wide receiver room.

Like any newcomer, Lovett had to get used to a new offensive system and new quarterbacks. From everything we’ve been told, the transition has been a seamless one.

Lovett averaged 15.1 yards per catch on 56 receptions for 846 yards last year for the Tigers. He'll be quite the compliment to new teammates such as Ladd McConkey, Arian Smith, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

He didn't receive a lot of opportunities during G-Day—just two catches (four targets) for 30 yards—but flashed just the same. Lovett also returned two punts for 21 yards (long of 15), showing he’s in the conversation for those duties come fall as well.