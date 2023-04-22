What we learned about Dominic Lovett
In Part 4 of our What We Learned series, let’s shift back over to wide receiver, where Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett was one of the top transfer acquisitions in college football.
Let’s take a look:
What we learned: Dominic Lovett
Georgia fans were already buzzing about Lovett’s potential when he joined the Bulldogs from SEC rival Missouri, but it didn't stop there.
Behind closed doors, Georgia coaches and Lovett’s new teammates quickly became enamored with Lovett, not only his talent, but the work ethic he brought to the Bulldogs’ wide receiver room.
Like any newcomer, Lovett had to get used to a new offensive system and new quarterbacks. From everything we’ve been told, the transition has been a seamless one.
Lovett averaged 15.1 yards per catch on 56 receptions for 846 yards last year for the Tigers. He'll be quite the compliment to new teammates such as Ladd McConkey, Arian Smith, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.
He didn't receive a lot of opportunities during G-Day—just two catches (four targets) for 30 yards—but flashed just the same. Lovett also returned two punts for 21 yards (long of 15), showing he’s in the conversation for those duties come fall as well.
Why will his role be important?
In today’s era of college football, one can never have too many offensive weapons. Lovett fits that description perfectly.
You win football games by getting the ball in the hands of your playmakers, and Lovett certainly qualifies as that. McConkey and Lovett will join Arian Smith as three of the fastest players in the wide receiver room. Couple that with the fact he also brings experience and SEC experience, and his addition should give Georgia one of the more exciting groups of wide receivers in the entire country.
His ability to get separation will be fun to watch.
Kirby Smart on Lovett
“Dom's been able to make some plays down the field. I've been very pleased with Dom,” Smart said. “He's been matched up on Tykee (Smith), Bull (Javon Bullard), and Joenel (Aguero) a lot, and he's made some plays on those guys. I've been really proud of what Dom's been able to pick up.”