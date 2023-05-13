We continue our What We Learned series focusing on a player expected to make big contributions on Georgia’s defensive line. Redshirt sophomore Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is entering his third year is expected to make more of a contribution. The native of Gaffney, South Carolina is another one of those versatile big men that position coach Tray Scott loves to use on the defensive line, which despite some losses, is expected to be one of the team’s strengths. For more on Ingram-Dawkins:

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will play a key role at defensive end. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

What We Learned: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

We learned that Ingram-Dawkins appears to be ready to play an even bigger role for the Bulldogs. He’s flashed before. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins is a bigger defensive end, compared to position mates Mykel Williams and Tramel Walthour. During G-Day, Ingram-Dawkins showed he can get around pretty well for a big man, recording a sack for a loss of nine yards. It’s that kind of boost Scott believes Ingram-Dawkins can give the Bulldogs’ defensive front after a season that saw him play in 14 of Georgia’s 15 games. He was effective when he played. Ingram-Dawkins finished with 10 tackles on the year, including one for loss yardage. He also recovered a key fumble against Tennessee.

Where He Fits In

Williams is Georgia’s starting defensive end and Walthour is a player who has earned a lot of trust with Georgia’s defensive coaches. Nevertheless, Ingram-Dawkins is guaranteed plenty of work, due largely to him being a bigger option. Despite the transfer of Bear Alexander and Jalen Carter moving on to the NFL, Georgia’s defensive line depth remains some of the best in the SEC, and Ingram-Dawkins figures to play an important role. With Williams out for the spring (he’ll be fine for the start of fall camp), Ingram-Dawkins and Walthour split most of the reps with the first two units at defensive end, opportunities he appears to have taken advantage of. Considering how much Scott likes to roll out multiple defensive players throughout the course of a game, Ingram-Dawkins will undoubtedly be one of the group.

What To Expect

Ingram-Dawkins may not earn a starting role, but he’s going to play a lot and have a lot of responsibility. When he’s not spelling Williams at defensive end, don’t be surprised if you see him line up as an inside pass rusher, especially on long-yardage- and third-down plays. While he may not project as an early-round NFL draft pick, his ability to play two positions on the defensive front is going to make him an invaluable option for Scott throughout the course of the 2023 season.

Tray Scott on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

“You can expect a really, big defensive end that gives us value on the edge and gives us value inside as a rusher. I think between him, Tramel Walthour, and Mykel Williams, they’ve made my job easier because all of them work hard, they play a similar position and they’re each other’s biggest fans. I’m excited to see what he develops into going into this third year, next year.” – Tray Scott.

