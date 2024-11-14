Advertisement
Published Nov 14, 2024
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Tennessee
Dave McMahon  •  UGASports
For the first time since 2020, Georgia has two losses in one season. The last time the Bulldogs lost three in one season was in 2018 and the last time the Dawgs lost back-to-back games was the final two games of that same 2018 season.

Georgia averaged over 40 points per game in both 2022 (41.1) and 2023 (40.1), but this season, the Bulldogs are averaging 30.6. Kirby Smart’s initial season as head coach is the only season in which Georgia averaged less (24.5). Last week against the Rebels was also one of the worst games statistically for the Dawgs offense in this era.

Worst Offensive Games by Georgia Under Kirby Smart
Fewest Points ScoredFewest Rush YardsFewest Total Yards

2016 vs Florida (10)

2020 vs Mississippi State (8)

2016 vs Florida (164)

2019 SEC Championship vs LSU (10)

2016 vs Florida (21)

2017 regular season game at Auburn (230)

2021 vs Clemson (10)

2021 Peach Bowl vs Cincinnati (45)

2024 at Ole Miss (245)

2024 at Ole Miss (10)

2017 regular season game at Auburn (46)

2019 at Auburn (251)

2016 vs Auburn (13)

2024 at Ole Miss (59)

2021 vs Clemson (256)

2024 at Kentucky (13)

2019 SEC Championship vs LSU (61)

2019 vs Texas A&M (260)

Georgia will now face Tennessee on Saturday night at home. It will be the Bulldogs first home game since October 12. Georgia has won 28 straight games at home and the Bulldogs are 47-4 overall “between the hedges” under Smart. The first loss in that stretch was against Tennessee on a Hail Mary pass. That was the only loss Georgia has had in the series under Smart. If you look at the series decade-by-decade, you can see that Georgia’s domination started even earlier.

Georgia vs Tennessee (Decade-by-Decade)
Series AdvantageSeries Advantage

1890s

Tennessee 1-0

1970s

Series tied 1-1

1900s

Series tied 2-2-1

1980s

Georgia 3-1

1910s

Georgia 1-0

1990s

Tennessee 8-0

1920s

Georgia 3-1

2000s

Georgia 6-4

1930s

Tennessee 2-0

2010s

Georgia 8-2

1940s-1950s

No Meetings

2020s

Georgia 4-0

1960s

Tennessee 1-0-1

Tennessee comes in ranked seventh this season and seeks its first SEC Championship appearance since 2007. Last season, Carson Beck dominated the Vols’ defense. He completed 24-of-30 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Beck has had the interception bug lately as he has 12 picks in the last six games (with 10 touchdown passes). The 12 interceptions Beck threw are the most in one season since Aaron Murray had 14 in 2011. Last week, UGASports broke did an overall game split and this week it is broken down by location and opponent ranks.


Carson Beck Breakdown by Location and Opponent Ranks
Comp PctTD PassesInterceptions

Home vs Ranked Teams

72.8

8

2

Home vs Unranked Teams

71.5

20

5

Road vs Ranked Teams

61.8

6

7

Road vs Unranked Teams

68.8

4

3

Neutral vs Ranked Teams

71.9

5

0

Neutral vs Unranked Teams

64.7

4

3

Dominic Lovett led the Dawgs with four receptions last week, but Dillon Bell did a little bit of everything. He had three receptions and he also had Georgia’s longest rush at 12 yards. For the season, Bell has been one of Georgia’s important and versatile threats.

Georgia Players with 30 Rec and 100 Rush Yds in a Sesaon in the 2000s
PlayerReceptionsRush Yards

2008

Knowshon Moreno

33

1,400

2013

Todd Gurley

37

989

2016

Isaiah McKenzie

44

134

2018

D'Andre Swift

32

1,049

2022

Brock Bowers

63

109

2022

Ladd McConkey

58

134

2022

Kenny McIntosh

43

829

2024

Dillon Bell

33

104

Trevor Etienne leads the Bulldogs in every major rushing category this season, but Nate Frazier is had some good numbers as of late. Here is how, Frazier rates among other freshmen in the conference.

Most Rush Yards by SEC Freshman - this season
TeamRush Yards

Caden Durham

LSU

460

Jadan Baugh

Florida

411

Nate Frazier

Georgia

333

Jerrick Gibson

Texas

327

Braylen Russell

Arkansas

304

Georgia's freshman running back from 1980 had a memorable game against Tennessee. In his collegiate debut, Herschel Walker came off the bench but still managed 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns.


-----


Tennessee’s head coach Josh Heupel has often been tabbed as one of the best offensive coaches in college football. However, when he and the Volunteers has faced the Bulldogs – the orange team has slowed down.

Season Stats for Tennessee Under Josh Heupel
Points vs UGAAvg Points vs All OthersTotal Yards vs UGAAvg Total Yards vs All Others

2021

17

41.2

387

482.0

2022

13

48.8

289

545.3

2023

10

33.6

277

462.3

2024

??

37.6

???

471.6

Over the last few seasons, one of Georgia’s strengths on defense has been depth. This season, the Dawgs have four players with 40 or more tackles and 10 total defenders with at least 20. There are 22 Bulldogs with at least part of a tackle for loss. One area where Georgia has not put up big numbers this season on defense is interceptions. Georgia is tied for 12th in the SEC with just six interceptions this season. Last week, Dan Jackson became the first Bulldog in 2024 to have his second pick this season. Getting interceptions is nothing new for Jackson. He is one of the leaders in terms of picks in the Kirby Smart era. (these are stats under Smart only and not prior and not from other schools)

Most Interceptions by Georgia Player Under Kirby Smart
InterceptionsInterceptions

Richard LeCounte III

8

Eric Stokes

4

Dominick Sanders

7

Derion Kendrick

4

DeAndre Baker

7

Kelee Ringo

4

Christopher Smith II

6

Javon Bullard

4

Malaki Starks

6

Tykee Smith

4

J.R. Reed

5

Dan Jackson

4

Kirby Smart still ranks tied for sixth all-time on Georgia's career interception list with 13 with his very first one coming against Tennessee and a quarterback named Peyton Manning.

As of the time that this article was written, it is not known whether Tennessee’s quarterback Nico Iamaleava will play or not. The redshirt freshman has 11 touchdown passes this season (seven in the first four games) and four interceptions. If he doesn’t play Gaston Moore should be the quarterback. He has played sparingly over his career and has 42 career passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions. But Georgia and its fans should know the name Dylan Sampson. He is the only player in the SEC with over 1,000 rush yards. He also leads the conference with 20 touchdowns on the ground and is just the tenth player in SEC history with at least that number in a season. He only ran twice last season against the Dawgs and gained nine yards.

