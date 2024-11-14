Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Tennessee

For the first time since 2020, Georgia has two losses in one season. The last time the Bulldogs lost three in one season was in 2018 and the last time the Dawgs lost back-to-back games was the final two games of that same 2018 season. Georgia averaged over 40 points per game in both 2022 (41.1) and 2023 (40.1), but this season, the Bulldogs are averaging 30.6. Kirby Smart’s initial season as head coach is the only season in which Georgia averaged less (24.5). Last week against the Rebels was also one of the worst games statistically for the Dawgs offense in this era.

Worst Offensive Games by Georgia Under Kirby Smart Fewest Points Scored Fewest Rush Yards Fewest Total Yards 2016 vs Florida (10) 2020 vs Mississippi State (8) 2016 vs Florida (164) 2019 SEC Championship vs LSU (10) 2016 vs Florida (21) 2017 regular season game at Auburn (230) 2021 vs Clemson (10) 2021 Peach Bowl vs Cincinnati (45) 2024 at Ole Miss (245) 2024 at Ole Miss (10) 2017 regular season game at Auburn (46) 2019 at Auburn (251) 2016 vs Auburn (13) 2024 at Ole Miss (59) 2021 vs Clemson (256) 2024 at Kentucky (13) 2019 SEC Championship vs LSU (61) 2019 vs Texas A&M (260)

Georgia will now face Tennessee on Saturday night at home. It will be the Bulldogs first home game since October 12. Georgia has won 28 straight games at home and the Bulldogs are 47-4 overall “between the hedges” under Smart. The first loss in that stretch was against Tennessee on a Hail Mary pass. That was the only loss Georgia has had in the series under Smart. If you look at the series decade-by-decade, you can see that Georgia’s domination started even earlier.

Georgia vs Tennessee (Decade-by-Decade) Series Advantage Series Advantage 1890s Tennessee 1-0 1970s Series tied 1-1 1900s Series tied 2-2-1 1980s Georgia 3-1 1910s Georgia 1-0 1990s Tennessee 8-0 1920s Georgia 3-1 2000s Georgia 6-4 1930s Tennessee 2-0 2010s Georgia 8-2 1940s-1950s No Meetings 2020s Georgia 4-0 1960s Tennessee 1-0-1

Tennessee comes in ranked seventh this season and seeks its first SEC Championship appearance since 2007. Last season, Carson Beck dominated the Vols’ defense. He completed 24-of-30 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Beck has had the interception bug lately as he has 12 picks in the last six games (with 10 touchdown passes). The 12 interceptions Beck threw are the most in one season since Aaron Murray had 14 in 2011. Last week, UGASports broke did an overall game split and this week it is broken down by location and opponent ranks.



Carson Beck Breakdown by Location and Opponent Ranks Comp Pct TD Passes Interceptions Home vs Ranked Teams 72.8 8 2 Home vs Unranked Teams 71.5 20 5 Road vs Ranked Teams 61.8 6 7 Road vs Unranked Teams 68.8 4 3 Neutral vs Ranked Teams 71.9 5 0 Neutral vs Unranked Teams 64.7 4 3

Dominic Lovett led the Dawgs with four receptions last week, but Dillon Bell did a little bit of everything. He had three receptions and he also had Georgia’s longest rush at 12 yards. For the season, Bell has been one of Georgia’s important and versatile threats.

Georgia Players with 30 Rec and 100 Rush Yds in a Sesaon in the 2000s Player Receptions Rush Yards 2008 Knowshon Moreno 33 1,400 2013 Todd Gurley 37 989 2016 Isaiah McKenzie 44 134 2018 D'Andre Swift 32 1,049 2022 Brock Bowers 63 109 2022 Ladd McConkey 58 134 2022 Kenny McIntosh 43 829 2024 Dillon Bell 33 104

Trevor Etienne leads the Bulldogs in every major rushing category this season, but Nate Frazier is had some good numbers as of late. Here is how, Frazier rates among other freshmen in the conference.

Most Rush Yards by SEC Freshman - this season Team Rush Yards Caden Durham LSU 460 Jadan Baugh Florida 411 Nate Frazier Georgia 333 Jerrick Gibson Texas 327 Braylen Russell Arkansas 304

Georgia's freshman running back from 1980 had a memorable game against Tennessee. In his collegiate debut, Herschel Walker came off the bench but still managed 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

-----

Tennessee’s head coach Josh Heupel has often been tabbed as one of the best offensive coaches in college football. However, when he and the Volunteers has faced the Bulldogs – the orange team has slowed down.

Season Stats for Tennessee Under Josh Heupel Points vs UGA Avg Points vs All Others Total Yards vs UGA Avg Total Yards vs All Others 2021 17 41.2 387 482.0 2022 13 48.8 289 545.3 2023 10 33.6 277 462.3 2024 ?? 37.6 ??? 471.6

Over the last few seasons, one of Georgia’s strengths on defense has been depth. This season, the Dawgs have four players with 40 or more tackles and 10 total defenders with at least 20. There are 22 Bulldogs with at least part of a tackle for loss. One area where Georgia has not put up big numbers this season on defense is interceptions. Georgia is tied for 12th in the SEC with just six interceptions this season. Last week, Dan Jackson became the first Bulldog in 2024 to have his second pick this season. Getting interceptions is nothing new for Jackson. He is one of the leaders in terms of picks in the Kirby Smart era. (these are stats under Smart only and not prior and not from other schools)

Most Interceptions by Georgia Player Under Kirby Smart Interceptions Interceptions Richard LeCounte III 8 Eric Stokes 4 Dominick Sanders 7 Derion Kendrick 4 DeAndre Baker 7 Kelee Ringo 4 Christopher Smith II 6 Javon Bullard 4 Malaki Starks 6 Tykee Smith 4 J.R. Reed 5 Dan Jackson 4