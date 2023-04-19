In Part 2 of our What We Learned series, we flip over to the offense, where wide receiver Arian Smith is hoping to parlay good health into the best season of his collegiate career.

When Arian Smith is healthy, he’s a touchdown waiting to happen. For anyone who has watched Smith over the previous two seasons, that does not exactly qualify as breaking news.

Assuming he can remain physically intact, a major breakout could be coming.

For the first time since he’s been at Georgia, Smith made it through spring practice unscathed. The results were telling.

Per observers, Smith appears to not only be in the best shape of his life. His skills as a receiver are sharpening, though there’s still work to do.

In the 44 games Georgia has played while Smith has been on campus, he's only appeared in 19 games due to a trio of injuries—wrist, MCL, and what the Florida native described as a “broken foot.”

When he's 100 percent, his stats have been mind-blowing. In those 19 games, Smith has 12 catches for 386 yards (an average of 32.2 yards per grab) and four touchdowns.

“Of course, I’m looking and thinking, ‘Man I could have helped out in that game,” said Smith, who has yet to make it through a season uninjured in his Bulldog career.

Smith does not deny the injuries brought on a lot of frustration. But he never allowed either to get the best of him.

“I just focused on the present. I never tried to focus on the future.”