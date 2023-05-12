What We Learned: Damon Wilson

In many ways, Wilson is still as green as the grass that grows outside Georgia’s football facility. In others, you can see why Smart and his staff are so excited about his future. Even under a controlled environment with no hitting the quarterback, Wilson was credited with two sacks during G-Day, displaying the speed and quick twitch that made him one of the country’s most highly-recruited players. Wilson still has much to learn as it pertains to learning Georgia’s defense, but coaches cannot complain about what they saw this spring. Although you probably will not see Wilson start during his first year, it’s easy to see why he was so high on Smart’s list.

Where He Fits In

With Jalon Walker and Marvin Jones Jr. out recovering from their respective injuries, Wilson―along with Gabe Harris, Samuel M’Pemba, and CJ Madden―received more reps than they ordinarily might have. That qualifies as a good thing. With the losses of Nolan Smith and Robert Beal Jr. to the NFL, there’s going to be an opportunity for playing time. The players who pick the defense up the quickest could see action quicker than normal. Junior Chaz Chambliss is the veteran of the group, with Jones Jr. and Walker also assured plenty of time. However, considering how much the Bulldogs like to rotate on the defensive side, it’s certainly conceivable that Wilson gets his name called early, particularly on third down, where he can put his burst and speed to their ultimate use.

What To Expect

Barring injury, Wilson figures to have a semi-regular role at outside linebacker. But he’ll have to earn it. As any player who signs up for Georgia knows, nothing is ever handed to you. But with a little work, there’s no reason he can't carve out a niche as a third-down or long-yardage pass rusher. Wilson has considerable learning ahead, like the rest of the youngsters in the position. But as long as he puts in the effort that Smart believes he will, Wilson’s freshman season will offer the Florida native plenty of opportunities to make a big impact.

Kirby Smart on Damon Wilson

“He does have the ability. He has some pass-rush ability. He’s going to be a really good football player if he decides he’s going to work at it. It’s not going to come as easy as maybe it did in high school. You’re rushing against Amarius Mims, you’re rushing against Earnest Greene, Blaske, you know, some really good tackles. He hasn’t faced people like that.” – Kirby Smart

From Earlier