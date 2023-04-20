When Bear Alexander placed his name in the transfer portal, many wondered how that would affect Georgia’s depth on the defensive line. Say hello to Christen Miller, who features in Part 3 of our What We Learned series.

Christen Miller has shown improvement at nose guard per Kirby Smart. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

What we learned: Christen Miller

Many thought Miller would play a bigger role as a true freshman. That didn’t quite work out, as the former Cedar Grove standout played in just one game. The Bulldogs elected to redshirt the freshman. It seems that the decision is paying off. Twice in meetings with reporters, head coach Kirby Smart singled out Miller (6-4, 295 pounds) for the work he’s put in. Per Smart, Miller has come a long way as far as the nose position is concerned. His footwork has improved. and he's starting to show an increased ability to push the pocket as an inside pass rusher.

Why will his role be important?

If you’ve been paying any attention at all, then you already know how much Georgia likes to rotate its defensive line as much as possible. This keeps the Bulldogs fresh at the position, while other teams’ offensive lines are gasping for breath in the fourth quarter. Assuming Miller is ready to have an increased role, which we certainly believe, he’ll be a big part of that rotation for the Bulldogs this fall. Nazir Stackhouse is the anchor (he’ll be a part of this series later on) at nose, with Zion Logue, another experienced piece of the puzzle. The fact Smart believes Miller has improved this much says a lot. Miller’s presence also softens whatever damage to the depth was left with Alexander moving on, and continuing to help provide the Bulldogs with plenty of depth up front.

Quoting Kirby Smart

"Christen has come a long way. He’s gotten better. He’s a really good zero nose, and he can stunt and move. He increased his pass rush ability some this offseason; he became better. I’m excited about what he can do, and really excited about the group.”

From earlier