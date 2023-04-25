What we learned about Austin Blaske
As we continue our What We Learned series it’s time to slide over to the offensive line.
Today’s featured player is junior offensive lineman Austin Blaske.
What We Learned: Austin Blaske
Blaske’s versatility is already well-known. The junior from South Effingham High played all five positions on the Bulldogs’ offensive line, something few players can claim.
This spring, we learned Blaske is ready to compete for a starting job.
The fourth-year player wasn’t the highest-ranked recruit when former offensive line coach Matt Luke signed him three years ago, but that has not kept him from ascending the depth chart, and at more than one position.
Blaske rotated with Earnest Greene III throughout the spring with the ones at left tackle, while also serving as the top backup at center to incumbent Sedrick Van Pran.
A former state champion wrestler, teammate Tate Ratledge says Blaske is one of the toughest players on the team, not just the offensive line.
“A lot of toughness. He’s one tough kid,” Ratledge said. “There’s not a day that he’s not giving his all for everybody out there. Like, everybody’s got a lot of respect for him. He brings it every day.”
Where Blaske fits in
After rotating with Greene at left tackle, it’s obvious position coach Stacy Searels sees Blaske as starter material.
Although Greene received the nod at G-Day, the competition is not over, and likely will not be determined until some time during fall camp.
Whoever wins the position for Game One, Searels and head coach Kirby Smart appear confident that they have two players capable of handling the starting left tackle job.
Blaske also gives Searels options, not only in the event of injury to Van Pran, or if he simply wants to slide Van Pran to guard should any injuries take place at guard.
The fact Blaske can also play right tackle gives Searels yet another option in case Amarius Mims needs to come out of the game.
What to expect
Even if Blaske does not win the starting job, he could be the first offensive lineman off the bench, which ensures he’ll see plenty of action in some way, shape or form.
Blaske also serves as one of the two protectors on the Bulldog punt team, and last year would get looks as an extra blocker on the goal line.
Quoting Kirby Smart
“Austin Blaske has played a lot of football. He’s worked at tackle. He worked while Warren McClendon was out there for a while, he got a lot of reps at tackle. He competes at tackle. He’s really athletic. He can flip over and play at center, so I’ve seen him and know he’s a very vital candidate to compete for one of the starting jobs.” – Kirby Smart