As we continue our What We Learned series it’s time to slide over to the offensive line.

Blaske’s versatility is already well-known. The junior from South Effingham High played all five positions on the Bulldogs’ offensive line, something few players can claim.

This spring, we learned Blaske is ready to compete for a starting job.

The fourth-year player wasn’t the highest-ranked recruit when former offensive line coach Matt Luke signed him three years ago, but that has not kept him from ascending the depth chart, and at more than one position.

Blaske rotated with Earnest Greene III throughout the spring with the ones at left tackle, while also serving as the top backup at center to incumbent Sedrick Van Pran.

A former state champion wrestler, teammate Tate Ratledge says Blaske is one of the toughest players on the team, not just the offensive line.

“A lot of toughness. He’s one tough kid,” Ratledge said. “There’s not a day that he’s not giving his all for everybody out there. Like, everybody’s got a lot of respect for him. He brings it every day.”