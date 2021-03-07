Let’s be honest with ourselves here, folks. This is meant as no offense to any other player at any other position returning for the Bulldogs this fall. We all know how hard they work.

But when fans, and even some experts, predict that Georgia could be headed for a big year in 2020, it's because of what, and who, the Bulldogs have returning at quarterback.

JT Daniels, the floor is yours.

It has been made painfully clear over the past few seasons, that to compete for a national championship you need to have a dynamic offense and a quarterback capable of performing to an All-American level.

In Daniels, the hope is the Bulldogs have finally found their man.

Experience is often the best teacher, and as impressive as Kirby Smart has been in his six years as Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs have not exactly been the kind of offensive juggernaut compared to teams like Clemson, LSU and Alabama, college football’s last three national champions.

Although you still put up a very good argument for Georgia being “Running Back U,” the overall lack of explosiveness and inability to consistently stretch the field has kept the team from reaching the kind of potential fans would have liked to see.

Step 1 in fixing those issues took place just over a year ago when Smart brought in Todd Monken as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Step 2 was finding a quarterback. The Bulldogs thought they had one when Jamie Newman came over as a grad transfer from Wake Forest. But when those plans changed after Newman’s decision to opt-out, Georgia was left scrambling, no pun intended, to find a quarterback with the ability to execute the offense at the kind of level Monken was hired to run.

We need to pay proper respect to Stetson Bennett. He may not be the most physically gifted quarterback, but he worked hard and did exactly what he was asked to do. He beat a pair of ranked teams and had Bama on its heels for a half.

Folks who like to rip on the lifelong Bulldog for the work he did should hand in their fan card.

That said, it was also plain to see that Georgia needed more from its quarterback if the team wanted to have the kind of offense it will need to compete for a playoff spot this fall.

Based on what we saw from Daniels last year, a number of pundits believe the Bulldogs have a good chance of returning to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

In four games last year, Daniels completed 80 of 119 passes for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. If you parlay those numbers over a full 12-game season, and assuming the level of play remains the same, you have a season where Daniels potentially could have a year that sees him complete 240 of 357 passes for 3,693 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Statistically, it would rank as one of the greatest single-season efforts by a Bulldogs quarterback in school history. But of course, the level of competition will be ratcheted up this fall.