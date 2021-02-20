As we continue our pre-spring position outlook, we shift over to the wide receivers.

For the first time in a couple of years, the Bulldogs will come into play with an ample number of highly productive returnees.

For purposes of today’s discussion, we’ll focus on the young men expected to handle the inside role—the slot receiver.

In Kearis Jackson, Georgia has one of the most dependable slot receivers in the entire SEC. (We’ll explain why shortly.) It’s also a position expected to receive a boost from the return of Dominick Blaylock, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

Second-year player Ladd McConkey could start to see some additional looks, while fifth-year senior Demetris Robertson has played the position and will provide additional depth.

Another interesting option would be to line up Arian Smith in the slot. He's the fastest player on the team—maybe the entire SEC. That could make for an interesting game plan as defenders will struggle to run with him.