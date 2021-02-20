What Georgia will look like in 2021 Part 8: Slot receiver
As we continue our pre-spring position outlook, we shift over to the wide receivers.
For the first time in a couple of years, the Bulldogs will come into play with an ample number of highly productive returnees.
For purposes of today’s discussion, we’ll focus on the young men expected to handle the inside role—the slot receiver.
In Kearis Jackson, Georgia has one of the most dependable slot receivers in the entire SEC. (We’ll explain why shortly.) It’s also a position expected to receive a boost from the return of Dominick Blaylock, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
Second-year player Ladd McConkey could start to see some additional looks, while fifth-year senior Demetris Robertson has played the position and will provide additional depth.
Another interesting option would be to line up Arian Smith in the slot. He's the fastest player on the team—maybe the entire SEC. That could make for an interesting game plan as defenders will struggle to run with him.
But back to Jackson.
The first thing that jumps out about him is how dependable he's been.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson finished the season with a total offensive rating of 72.1, the highest of any Bulldog receiver with 50 or more reps. His passing play rating of 75.1 was also tops among Georgia’s regular wideouts.
His final stats told a similar tale.
Jackson’s 36 receptions tied him with George Pickens for top honors on the team, while his 514 receiving yards were one more than the rising junior.
His sure hands are among the reasons Jackson is expected to be looked to often this fall by quarterback JT Daniels. Don't be surprised if we see his receptions take a another giant forward step. Fifty catches doesn't seem much of a stretch. When teams double up on Pickens, Jackson makes them pay.
Getting Blaylock back will also be huge.
Blaylock put together a solid freshman campaign two seasons ago, when he caught 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns.
Word is his recovery is going well, and the former Walton standout is expected to be fully healthy once fall camp begins. If so, he will give the Bulldogs another proven weapon.
Even as a freshman, Blaylock proved to be a very smooth route runner and displayed the toughness needed to play the slot. He catches everything thrown his way.
Second-year player Ladd McConkey will also be part of the mix.
McConkey spent last year learning the system and getting stronger. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke highly of his progress when asked about him last fall, although it will be interesting to see how many reps he can garner behind Jackson and Blaylock.
The returning Robertson also has experience as a slot receiver, although it’s expected he’ll see the majority of his reps as an outside wideout.