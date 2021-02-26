No doubt that will be an area Georgia’s new starter will need to master as he gets on the same page with quarterback JT Daniels as quickly as possible.

As massive as the 330-pound Hill was, the former Houston County standout was a bit more inconsistent than what coaches would have liked.

Two-year starter Trey Hill surprised some fans when he decided to leave Georgia a year early for the NFL Draft. But as with the Bulldogs’ other spots on the offensive line, there will be no shortage of candidates for the job.

There's going to be a new starting center for Georgia this fall. The question is: who?

The starting job at center is expected to come down to two players. We'll start with redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

If he wins the spot, it would certainly come as no surprise. When the Bulldogs first began recruiting the native of New Orleans, they intended the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder to slide into the starting rotation once Hill’s days as a Bulldog were complete.

While most observers saw 2022 as the timeline for that, the buzz is that Van Pran-Granger—who saw action in four games last year—is ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

Van Pran-Granger has worked hard on his technique, and combined with improved strength and footwork, appears to have the exact package needed to handle the job.

If Van Pran-Granger does not win the job, Warren Ericson figures to have the next best shot.

The junior already has a start at center under his belt, opening at the position against Missouri while Hill was out with injury. Later, he took every snap in Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati.

Against South Carolina, he played both center and right guard in the same series. Bulldog fans will remember Ericson also started at right guard in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor two years ago.

Whoever wins the job, the Bulldogs should ultimately be in good shape.

Two other players are expected to be groomed for the day they could potentially get a shot at the job.

We'll start with redshirt freshman Austin Blaske, who's proving to be one of the more versatile linemen on the Bulldog squad, with the potential to play all five positions.

Blaske will also get a look at right tackle for the Bulldogs, but Smart and position coach Matt Luke wants to see what Blaske can do at center, too.

Fellow redshirt freshman Cameron Kinnie is another youngster whom we expected to receive some practice time at center.

One who isn't expected to see action there—and this might surprise some people—is Clay Webb.

Webb was recruited to be Georgia’s “center of the future” three years ago, but after a series of injuries the past two years, he's expected to focus on both guard positions, and is expected to compete for a starting role.