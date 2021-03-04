“Be happy for your teammates when they do have success but also understand that success is not long term and you will have your adversity and shortcomings,” McGee said. “When that happens, the next man has to step up. When injuries arise or we have certain players that can do certain things a little bit better than another player, then those players have to relish that role. The player that is being taken out of that role has to understand that this guy is a little bit better at doing this than I can.”

While arguments can perhaps be made for as many as four starting at any given time, McGee said jealousy has never been part of the equation.

As UGASports continues its pre-spring position preview series, we focus on the running back room which, with Zamir White , James Cook , Kendall Milton , Kenny McIntosh , Daijun Edwards and Lovasea Carroll, will be one of the deepest in the SEC.

“We preach that from day one because we want our players to embrace the grind but also love one another, whether you’re the star on Saturday or the walk-on that has to give the look to the defense,” McGee said. “That is something that has always been a part of my philosophy dealing with players is that we’re all in this together and it takes a commitment from the entire room to not be jealous, to look outside of yourself, to learn and promote one another.”

With six scholarship running backs, the question was posed to position coach Dell McGee why historically he has been able to keep everyone happy despite the fact there is only one football to go around.

White and Cook bring the most experience.

A redshirt junior, White started all 10 games for Georgia last year, rushing for a team-high 779 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Cook accounted for almost 550 rushing and receiving yards combined.

It was thought that one, or perhaps both, of the duo might consider turning pro. However, both elected to return, reminding McGee of the 2017 season.

“It’s very similar to the situation when Sony Michel and Nick Chubb came back. From a team standpoint, they want to do more, and they feel like they are a part of that and part of the success that we can have,” McGee said. “I think it’s a good situation for our younger running backs and our younger players because they offer a lot of leadership mentally and physically on how to perform, how to practice and how to take care of their bodies. So, it’s very comforting to have those guys back.”

But much is also expected.

Just because White and Cook return will not mean much unless they are willing to continue putting in the work.

“The biggest thing for me as a coach and for those guys being older players is, they can’t get complacent,” McGee said. “The playbook is in; we’ll have some changes here and there, but they just have to make sure that are pushing forward. They have to treat this offseason and spring practice like it is a brand-new season.

“They have to be eager to learn, eager to get better, eager to improve their skills because all of our players have weaknesses that they need to work on and that needs to be a point of emphasis and that starts with me making sure they’re detailed in what they need to improve on.”

If White or Cook slip, teammates Milton, McIntosh and Edwards will be ready to leave their mark.

McIntosh was Georgia’s third-leading rusher with 47 carries for 251 yards and caught five of his 10 receptions in the Peach Bowl, including three straight during the Bulldogs’ game-winning drive.

Milton, meanwhile, may have the highest ceiling of the group.

A meniscus cost him three of the Bulldogs’ 10 games, but that did not keep him from earning a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team.

Now that he is healthy, do not be surprised if Milton pushes for even more playing time.

Sophomore Edwards was impressive, while Carroll, hopes to figure into the mix.

McGee said playing time will be earned, not given.

“We don’t necessarily play seniority with any of our players, that’s why we have offseason workouts, spring ball. A lot of our evaluation and setting of the depth chart will come from how they perform day in and day out leading up to the spring game,” McGee said. “It’s a constant battle with our guys at the running back position. We are very fortunate to have six guys that can actually help produce and play winning football for us. I love this time of year.”