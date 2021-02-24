Fortunately, there are several options for Luke to consider. He and head coach Kirby Smart will just need to decide the combination that works best.

Salyer himself will tell you that his future on the next level will likely be at guard. But Luke's question for spring practice is whether keeping the senior in place will best benefit the Bulldogs this fall. Our belief is that Slayer will stay inside.

The Bulldogs return Jamaree Salyer , who started nine of 10 games at the position before ultimately sliding over to left guard for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.

As we continue our pre-spring position breakdown, let’s shift over to the offensive line. There, position coach Matt Luke will have several decisions to make.

As far as the total grade was concerned, Salyer’s first-ever year at left tackle resulted in an overall PFF grade of 81.1—the highest of any Georgia offensive lineman.

This is just part of the reason Luke might be tempted to keep him right there. The protector for JT Daniels’ blindside will hold down one of the more important roles on the teams.

Although Salyer might not have the length many would prefer for the position, the former five-star’s experience would merit his remaining there. Worse alternatives would surely be possible.

But Georgia has a lot of tackles on this squad and needs experienced interior linemen too. So the Bulldogs won’t be required to play Salyer at left tackle as they have a lot of options.

Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones has taken some major steps forward.

Jones saw action in just two games as a true freshman. His preseason injury hampered his development as he rehabbed. Also, from what we were told, he needed to get stronger.

Now, with a year working under strength coach Scott Sinclair, we’re told progress has been made. So if Jones has grown into the role, who knows? He could offer Luke more scenarios.

Another name to keep an eye on is Xavier Truss, who started at left tackle in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Truss improved his game tremendously throughout the course of last year, and the fact he earned the start against Cincinnati is a testament to the high opinion of him his coaches nurtured.

The Rhode Island native will no doubt receive a long look this spring and will have a chance to prove he can hold up to the job for the course of a 12-game season.

Lots of people are wondering about true freshman Amarius Mims. His time is coming. As good as Andrew Thomas was, even he didn't take on left tackle from day one. Thomas's first season was spent playing right tackle, a very impressive feat, before sliding over to left tackle as a sophomore. Mims has the ability to start at left tackle, even as a freshman. Will he learn enough in spring and fall camp to overtake Jones and Truss? That will be a storyline we will be following for months.