Jermaine Johnson transferred out after the season and subsequently took his talents to Florida State. But even with those losses, Georgia should be set for continued success with the players they have returning.

Azeez Ojulari put together all-conference numbers the past two seasons, and led the Bulldogs in sacks with an SEC-best 8.5 in just 10 games.

Despite some losses due to transfer and the NFL Draft, Georgia’s outside backers are once again being counted on to play integral roles. There will be some huge shoes to fill.

The same can be said for the outside linebackers.

During Friday’s Part 4 in our current position breakdown, we focused on Georgia’s inside linebackers, which—at least under Kirby Smart—have typically been a strength for his team.

Adam Anderson figures to have that long-awaited opportunity to see what he can as a three-down performer at Jack linebacker, with Ojulari no longer blocking his way.

Little birdies tell us the senior could not be more excited, and is determined to end his Bulldog career with a bang.

Anderson has the quickest first step of any of Georgia’s front seven, and after getting 6.5 sacks in 10 games, it's not a stretch to think he could approach double digits with the additional reps he can expect to receive.

If you were to predict a “breakout” performer on defense for the Bulldogs this fall, Anderson would get a lot of votes.

Many thought the former Rome five-star might transfer after initially receiving fewer reps than many expected he would. But his patience appears to have paid off.

Behind him, MJ Sherman didn't receive many opportunities as a true freshman, but that will change this fall. Freshman Chaz Chambliss also will get a look.

At Sam, junior Nolan Smith has certainly flashed for the Bulldogs his first two seasons, but it's fair to suggest he probably hasn't made quite the impact many thought he would.

Don't get it wrong.

Smith plays with extreme intensity. He hustles and he plays the game the right way. We've seen him make big plays; he just hasn't been as consistent as coaches would like, though there's certainly every reason to believe it will start to click this fall.

If it does, you're talking about a potential All-SEC performer. Knowing Smith’s background and work ethic, don't be shocked to see this happen.

Behind him, "grinder" would be a good description of the veteran Robert Beal, who very quietly goes about his business, outside the spotlight typically reserved for some of his more well-known teammates.

Beal is a smart, durable performer, who understands what position coach and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning expects from him.

Also, freshman Xavian Sorey should get some looks. Sorey is versatile enough to play either inside or outside, but the consensus is the outside may be best suited to his skill set. This could certainly benefit the Bulldogs on third down, when he is not playing special teams.