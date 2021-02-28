What Georgia will look like in 2021: Right guard
Taking our preview tour of the offensive line, we slide over to right guard. What we know is that Georgia will feature a fresh starter, following the departure of Ben Cleveland. Fortunately, there's no shortage of candidates.
But who wins the start? That's going to depend on a couple of things.
If Jamaree Salyer winds up moving over from left tackle to left guard, for example, that would push returning senior Justin Shaffer as a potential candidate at right, the position he started in Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.
He wouldn't be the only one to be affected by the shuffle.
If Sedrick Van Pran-Granger does indeed open at center, then Warren Ericson enters the equation. He has experience playing the position, actually starting in the Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.
There’s also Clay Webb, and second-year players Tate Ratledge and Chad Lindberg, whom we expect to get looks, along with true freshman Jared Wilson.
We discussed Shaffer in detail during our breakdown of the left guards.
Last year, the former Cedar Grove standout started the first nine games at the position, and has 12 starts in his career. Shaffer is one of four Bulldog seniors (Devonte Wyatt, Julian Rochester, and Demetris Robertson being the others) who elected to take advantage of the NCAA’s one-time waiver to return for the bonus year. This gives Georgia and position coach Matt Luke some nice experience.
Shaffer had his ups and downs last fall. He could be inconsistent, though it should be pointed out that he was seeing his first action since a neck injury the previous year almost ended his playing days.
Ericson also brings some experience to the position, albeit a good bit less than Shaffer. The former North Gwinnett standout relies more on technique than brute strength, but he's proven effective nonetheless.
If Ericson wins the job, it will shock no one.
In Ratledge and Lindberg, the Bulldogs boast a pair of second-year performers looking to take the next step. At this point, Lindberg is probably better at run blocking than he is at pass-pro, but there's no denying his size. At 6-6 and 315 pounds, the Texas native is one mountainous figure of a man.
Ratledge, meanwhile, is the kind of lineman you hear about from time to time who plays with a ton of attitude, endearing himself to coaches and teammates alike.
From the standpoint of pass-pro, Ratledge is probably ahead of Lindberg at this early stage. His potential is as good, if not greater, than anyone currently at the position.
Webb, who will also practice at left guard, is as athletic as anyone, but at just over 300 pounds, might be a little undersized. That remains to be seen.
Wilson will use the season to learn the system and get stronger before claiming his opportunity to impress coaches in 2022.