Taking our preview tour of the offensive line, we slide over to right guard. What we know is that Georgia will feature a fresh starter, following the departure of Ben Cleveland. Fortunately, there's no shortage of candidates.

But who wins the start? That's going to depend on a couple of things.

If Jamaree Salyer winds up moving over from left tackle to left guard, for example, that would push returning senior Justin Shaffer as a potential candidate at right, the position he started in Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

He wouldn't be the only one to be affected by the shuffle.

If Sedrick Van Pran-Granger does indeed open at center, then Warren Ericson enters the equation. He has experience playing the position, actually starting in the Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.

There’s also Clay Webb, and second-year players Tate Ratledge and Chad Lindberg, whom we expect to get looks, along with true freshman Jared Wilson.