UGASports - What Georgia will look like in 2021: Part 1, Safety

We'll have a more extensive breakdown later. But for now, let's start to get a handle on the basic raw material for the Georgia Bulldogs, 2021 edition.

As UGASports looks ahead to the start of spring practice next month, it's time to start examining what the Bulldogs will return, and who's expected to play key roles.

Before we go any further, let's give a shoutout to a departing safety: Richard LeCounte, the unquestioned leader in last year's defensive backfield.

LeCounte went down for the rest of the year following his motorcycle accident Halloween night. This came after the Bulldogs returned from their victory at Kentucky, and proved to be one of the team’s most difficult personnel losses of the year.

LeCounte received his share of criticism during his younger years for his tackling, but nobody worked harder at his craft, or strived to become the type of safety head coach Kirby Smart wanted him to become, than the native of Liberty County.

The fact he was able to get on the field for the final play against Cincinnati proved to be one of the highlights of that bowl win. It demonstrated just how much getting back—even for one play—meant to him.

Which brings us to 2021, and those who do return:

There’s good news and bad news.

The good news is that Lewis Cine is back after starting all 10 games and taking part in 79 percent of the team’s defensive snaps (486).

By all accounts, it was a solid year. His 49 tackles were second-most on the team and included a career-best 12-tackle performance in Georgia’s win at South Carolina.

He never pulled down an interception, but Cine seemed to excel in pass coverage. He offered consistent play whenever he was on the field.

Christopher Smith also returns after taking over for LeCounte. He performed admirably, earning 350 snaps.

Now for the concerns.

Except for sophomore Major Burns, the only other returnees to see any action at all were the seldom-used duo of Latavaious Brini and William Poole, and their reps (36 and 40, respectively) came primarily at Star (which we'll examine later).

That's why Georgia went after Terrion Arnold so hard before he chose Alabama. If we have to guess, we'd say it's also why Smart will keep a close eye on the NCAA Transfer Portal to bring in somebody with experience.

Otherwise, the Bulldogs will have to lean on the players available and do a good job of coaching up early enrollee David Daniel—or perhaps cross-train some of the team’s cornerbacks to play different roles.

Fans will be hearing and reading a lot about Georgia’s young secondary heading into the 2021 opener in Charlotte against Clemson. Safety will undoubtedly be part of that focus.