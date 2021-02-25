As we shift our focus to left guard for the latest in our pre-spring position breakdown, there is still a lot to be determined regarding who ultimately plays this spot.

Again, there is no shortage of candidates.

We mentioned Wednesday that much will depend on who opens at left tackle. If position coach Matt Luke determines that either Broderick Jones, Xavier Truss or perhaps even Amarius Mims are ready to take over that role, then look for Jamaree Salyer to slide over to left guard.

That is exactly what happened in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when Truss started at left tackle, with Salyer sliding inside for the first and only time in 10 games last year.

Ideally, that is what ultimately happens, as Jones, Truss and Mims each possess excellent length, while Salyer projects as more of a guard in the NFL.

The good news for Georgia this shapes up as a win-win situation, as even if Salyer stays at left tackle, there is plenty of excellent depth at left guard, which we will examine below.