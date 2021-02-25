What Georgia will look like in 2021 Part 12: Left Guard
As we shift our focus to left guard for the latest in our pre-spring position breakdown, there is still a lot to be determined regarding who ultimately plays this spot.
Again, there is no shortage of candidates.
We mentioned Wednesday that much will depend on who opens at left tackle. If position coach Matt Luke determines that either Broderick Jones, Xavier Truss or perhaps even Amarius Mims are ready to take over that role, then look for Jamaree Salyer to slide over to left guard.
That is exactly what happened in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when Truss started at left tackle, with Salyer sliding inside for the first and only time in 10 games last year.
Ideally, that is what ultimately happens, as Jones, Truss and Mims each possess excellent length, while Salyer projects as more of a guard in the NFL.
The good news for Georgia this shapes up as a win-win situation, as even if Salyer stays at left tackle, there is plenty of excellent depth at left guard, which we will examine below.
For the purposes of today’s story, we will assume that Salyer will start at left tackle, though again, this is a situation that will bear watching this spring.
For now, we will stick with veteran Justin Shaffer, who last season started the first nine games at the position and has 12 starts in his career. The former Cedar Grove standout was one of four Bulldog seniors (Devonte Wyatt, Julian Rochester and Demetris Robertson are the other three) who elected to take advantage of the NCAA’s one-time waiver to return for another year, and this gives Georgia’s some nice experience that Luke will be able to rely on.
Shaffer had his ups and downs last fall. There were some instances of inconsistency, although it should be pointed out that he was seeing his first action since a neck injury the previous year almost ended his career.
Even if Salyer stays at left tackle, Shaffer will still have competition at the spot, notably in the person of Clay Webb, who has finally been able to push a myriad of injuries to the side.
Providing he stays that way, Webb has the potential to make a run at not only the starting job at left guard, but right guard as well.
Another name to keep an eye on is redshirt freshman Devin Willock, who began to open some eyes late last year and nearly earned a start in the Peach Bowl. Incoming freshman Dylan Fairchild does not arrive until summer, and although he is expected to get looks at left guard, probably will not receive much playing time as a true freshman.