Tight end is one of those areas on the Georgia football team where coaches and fans have different expectations of what the position should be.

Fans want to see tight ends play an integral role catching the football, making big plays, and helping the offense put the ball into the end zone.

Coaches want that, too, although blocking for the run game sometimes seems like the preferred method of operation.

Last year, Bulldog tight ends combined to catch 24 passes for 381 yards two touchdowns after catching 23 passes for 292 yards in 2019.

Although last season represented a modest increase, one can bet offensive coordinator Todd Monken has his designs set on his tight ends playing an even larger role from a pass-catching standpoint come fall.