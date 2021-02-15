Of course, it helps matters that two integral parts of the starting group, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, are coming back for another year.

That no longer appears to be worry-worthy. Georgia has done a good job of stockpiling its depth, and this fall, the Bulldogs bring back as deep a group as we've seen in recent years.

It was not so much a lack of first-tier talent; the Bulldogs typically have had talented tackles and ends. Depth, however, was a bigger problem.

There was a time not long ago when Georgia’s defensive line was a bit of a question.

Kirby Smart has said it time and time again. You can never have enough quality defensive tackles in the SEC.

He's right.

Fortunately for Georgia, there are plenty of quality options. We'll start with Jordan Davis, whose decision to return for his senior year ranks right up there with JT Daniels’ own return. He's a difference-maker, to put it mildly.

Game-changing nose tackles are rare, and Davis has a chance to be the best in the SEC, providing he can stay healthy. Assuming he does, Davis will receive most of the reps, but the Bulldogs have others who can slide in and play the role as well.

Included in that group is Wyatt, who started all 10 games at defensive tackle, and sophomore Nazir Stackhouse, who is also expected to cross-train at nose and defensive tackle.

Redshirt sophomore Tymon Mitchell and incoming freshman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will be two other names to watch.

At defensive tackle, sophomore Jalen Carter joins Wyatt as the other key returnee to watch. Last year Carter flashed great potential throughout his freshman season and ended up seeing more reps than Wyatt, before all was said and done. He is that good. Wyatt had a ton of starts and his experience will be valuable in the trenches.

When Warren Brinson went down with a concussion, we also started to see more of Zion Logue, who played well when he received his opportunities. Brinson is healthy, and as we mentioned, Stackhouse is a huge part of the rotation.

Another name to watch: veteran Julian Rochester, who decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s one-time waiver rule to come back for another year after tearing his ACL.