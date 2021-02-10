UGASports - What Georgia will look like in 2021: Part 1, Star

Traditionally head coach Kirby Smart has worked out a lot of players to find the right fit at this position. This year is no different.

In Part 2 of our series taking an early look at how Georgia might line up this fall, let's examine the situation at Star.

At this spot, the loss of Tyrique Stevenson puts the Bulldogs and new secondary coach Jahmil Addai in a bit of a bind.

Stevenson played in all 10 games. He had four starts at Star, including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory, when he batted away a would-be Bearcats completion that was likely a game saver. It came just before the Bulldogs responded with their drive toward Jack Podlesny’s winning field goal.

Had Stevenson returned, the Bulldogs would have had reason to feel good about the position. But in 2021, he'll suit up for Miami, and Georgia is in search of other solutions.

The first two options that come to mind are seniors Latavious Brini and William Poole.

Neither player has seen a ton of reps to date. Poole saw action in six of Georgia’s 10 games in 2020, with Brini seeing action in seven, including getting a start against Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs opened the Peach Bowl with a three-safety look on Jan. 1. Brini and Christopher Smith each played a strong safety role, with Lewis Cine at free.

Brini played well, responding with a career-high five tackles, including two for lost yardage and a pass breakup. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Brini has the sort of size Smart prefers at the position, while Poole started at Star for the Bulldogs during G-Day two seasons ago.

Considering Smart’s penchant for cross-training, one can just about bet we'll see other young players get their respective looks at the position

That might be wishful thinking since Kelee Ringo is expected to play a huge role at cornerback given Georgia’s inexperience at that position. But if other players pan out, could Ringo be a real option for Smart and Addai?

Whatever ultimately happens, Star will be one of those positions that makes the difference in whether Georgia enjoys a good or great season.