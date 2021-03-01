Warren McClendon took possession of the starting job at right tackle in the second half of the opener at Arkansas. After that, he wouldn't let it go.

Does that mean he's automatically locked into the role come 2022?

Not necessarily.

While the safe money certainly would be on McClendon, we know there's going to be competition at the four other spots on the offensive line. Right tackle will be no different.

Historically, right tackle has been the spot the Bulldogs have worked in their most elite newcomers, as they did four years ago with then-freshman Andrew Thomas before he ultimately moved to left tackle for his sophomore and junior campaigns.

Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims will each have the opportunity to take over for Jamaree Salyer, allowing him to move from left tackle to left guard. But if that doesn't happen, both will have shots at breaking into the lineup at right tackle. They're expected to cross-train at both positions regardless of where Salyer ultimately plays.

Other names to watch include Owen Condon, who started the opener at Arkansas, and redshirt freshman Austin Blaske.

Xavier Truss and perhaps even Tate Ratledge will get an opportunity to rep at right tackle. Depth will not be a problem.