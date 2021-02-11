“It’s going to be much more about their demeanor, how well they learn, and their composure. Because you're not going to play defensive back in the SEC without going through some trials and tribulations. With freshmen, it's more about the mental part than it is about the physical, and these guys are going to have to embrace that.”

“Corner is our biggest need—bigger than, say, necessarily safety,” he said. “We’re going to have to figure out if these guys can play, because we’re in big-time need at corner as we start out this season.

“They’re going to have to impact early, whether they can or they can’t,” Smart told Mike Farrell of Rivals. “I can’t say whether they can or they can’t, because they haven’t really been in our system. They’re talented athletes, or they wouldn’t be coming to the University of Georgia and the SEC.”

Last week, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about his cornerbacks. That position, on paper, will be the youngest and least experienced on the entire team.

There's a lot to discuss.

Anytime a team loses cornerbacks the caliber of Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, or DJ Daniel to the NFL—and, for the purposes of this discussion, Tyrique Stevenson (transfer to Miami)—you know there will be holes to fill.

Getting the youngsters up to speed in a hurry will be Job 1 for new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addai.

When you're talking returning players who have taken a collegiate snap at either of the two corner positions, the pickings are extremely slim in Athens.

Of the players expecting to compete for playing time at corner this fall, there are only three who can make that claim. Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, and Daran Branch combined for 42 reps between them.

Kimber would have played more, but was sidelined for part of the year due to an undisclosed injury. Kimber, Speed, and Branch are going to be counted on to play integral roles.

Start? Of that trio, the four-star Kimber may have the best opportunity. But there are certainly others to watch.

Topping that list is former five-star Kelee Ringo, who missed last year recovering from Labrum surgery. Even so, he qualifies as someone coaches hope will be ready to become a major contributor by this stage.

At 6-2 and 205 pounds, not only does Ringo possess the kind of length Smart craves, but he is also one of the fastest players on the team.

And keep an eye on the freshmen.

Depending on how quickly early enrollee Nyland Green learns the system, he could find himself on the fast track to some early playing time. Fellow early enrollee Javon Bullard and incoming freshman Kamari Lassiter will also receive ample opportunity to show what they can do. Having Green and Bullard already in town is a huge help as they adjust to college life and get a chance to go through Spring Camp.

Still, don't be surprised if Smart find a transfer or two with experience who could come in and help the Dawgs.