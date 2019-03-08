Quarterback

For the first time since 2014, Georgia is entering a season without any chatter of a quarterback controversy. Jake Fromm has valiantly fended off previous competitors to rightfully earn his spot as the undisputed starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm's best and most comfortable pass is the high percentage throw toward the sideline. He is an expert at throwing them on out-routes and in the endzone, as featured below.

Fromm has incredible touch along the sideline.

Many of the back shoulder throws in the redzone are determined before the snap. Fromm does a good job of reading the defense to find his best one-on-one matchups. These are very low risk throws. It is likely to be a touchdown or incompletion. It is rare for these passes to be intercepted.

This touchdown is a one step drop and throw.