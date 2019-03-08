Offseason game film: quarterback
This is the final installment in a series that takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.
If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense.
Quarterback
For the first time since 2014, Georgia is entering a season without any chatter of a quarterback controversy. Jake Fromm has valiantly fended off previous competitors to rightfully earn his spot as the undisputed starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Jake Fromm
Jake Fromm's best and most comfortable pass is the high percentage throw toward the sideline. He is an expert at throwing them on out-routes and in the endzone, as featured below.
Many of the back shoulder throws in the redzone are determined before the snap. Fromm does a good job of reading the defense to find his best one-on-one matchups. These are very low risk throws. It is likely to be a touchdown or incompletion. It is rare for these passes to be intercepted.
Most of the praise goes to Fromm's accuracy. But he also has good arm strength. He had fewer underthrows this year and often placed the football in a safe space where the receiver had room to operate.
