Offseason game film: tackle
This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.
If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense. Previous offseason game film groups:
Defensive End
Defensive Tackle
Outside Linebacker
Inside Linebacker
Cornerbacks
Safeties and Nickel
Special Teams
Offensive tackle
Sam Pittman and Kirby Smart have compiled a big and nasty group of great offensive linemen. There will be plenty of competition along the interior of the offensive line. The tackle positions are much more solidified with returning starters Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson.
Andrew Thomas
Thomas seems to be well on his way to being a first-round NFL draft selection in 2020 should he want to leave Athens a year early. Injuries derailed the middle of his sophomore season, but he was a force any time he was on the field.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news