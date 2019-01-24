This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters. If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense.

Georgia is very stable at the safety position heading into spring practice. The return of last year's starters, J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte, leaves a seasoned group in the back half of the secondary.

J.R. Reed