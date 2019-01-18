Earlier, we took an early look at Georgia's 2019 offense. Let's turn to the defense and see what the depth chart could look like heading into spring practice. Unlike the previous season, the Bulldogs won't be losing as much on the defensive side, meaning we might not see quite as much turnover as we did this time a season ago. Or will we?

Defensive End Two-Deep First Team Second Team David Marshall (Senior) Malik Herring (Junior)

David Marshall is expected to be recovered from his foot injury and appears to be the first in line to replace the graduated Jonathan Ledbetter. Behind him, we see Malik Herring, who really started to come on at the end of last season, making him a solid contributor as the No. 2.

Defensive Tackle Two-Deep First Team Second Team Tyler Clark (Senior) Devonte Wyatt (Junior)

Tyler Clark didn't have quite the junior campaign that many thought that he would, but it's safe to expect a bounce-back from the senior, who will be counted on to be one of the leaders on the defensive line. Devonte Wyatt took a while to get his feet wet, but after seeing most of his action as a backup at nose, he is expected to slide over to tackle this spring.

Nose Tackle Two-Deep First Team Second Team Jordan Davis (Sophomore) Julian Rochester (Senior)

A full season at nose for Jordan Davis bodes well for the Bulldogs. A back injury late in the year kept the North Carolina out of the Sugar Bowl, but he'll be healthy this spring and ready to build on what was a fine freshman campaign. Julian Rochester will take a back seat as the No. 2 player at nose, but will see extensive action, along with fellow senior Michael Barnett.

Mike Linebacker Two-Deep First Team Second Team Tae Crowder (Senior) Quay Walker (Sophomore)

With the graduation of Natrez Patrick, former running back Tae Crowder is expected to slide up to the starting role at Mike. However, watch out for sophomore Quay Walker. Head coach Kirby Smart singled out Walker during bowl practice. He has the size Smart loves for the position, and if he continues his hard work, he could see extensive playing time come fall.

Will Linebacker Two-Deep First Team Second Team Monty Rice (Junior) Channing Tindall (Sophomore)

A foot injury suffered prior to the game against UMass took Monty Rice out of the game for essentially the rest of the year. But now he's healthy and should re-establish himself as one of Georgia's key defensive components. Channing Tindall flashed as a true freshman and will be the top backup and be on the field a lot as well.

Sam Linebacker Two-Deep Column 1 Column 2 Adam Anderson (Sophomore) Walter Grant (Junior)

Smart is bullish on Adam Anderson, and so are we. Anderson's future as a legitimate pass rusher is brighter than anyone else's on the team. Look for him to take a big jump as a sophomore. Junior Walter Grant figures to be the top backup as of now, but watch out for redshirt freshman Azeez Ojulari, who really impressed Smart over the final month during bowl practice.

Jack Linebacker Two-Deep First Team Second Team Brenton Cox (Sophomore) Robert Beal (Redshirt Sophomore)/Jermaine Johnson (Junior)

Brenton Cox started to find a home at Jack linebacker, and barring anything unforseen is expected to be the man this fall. Robert Beal dealt with some concussion issues last season, but he's back healthy and ready to compete for serious playing time. If not, junior college transfer Jermaine Johnson is someone who is ready to make a quick impact.

Star Two-Deep First Team Second Team Divaad Wilson (Redshirt Freshman) Tyrique McGhee (Senior)/Otis Reese (Sophomore)

Smart wants size at the Star position, and as Divaad Wilson is 193 pounds, we believe he can take steps to earning the starting role with a strong spring. Sophomore Tyrique McGhee has the most experience, and we've got him listed as the co-backup with sophomore Reese, who like Wilson, has the size Smart ultimately wants to have at the position.

Right Cornerback Two-Deep First Team Second Team Eric Stokes (Redshirt Sophomore) Mark Webb (Junior)

Eric Stokes took over as the starter for Tyson Campbell late in the season and never let go of the role. We don't expect him to give it up anytime soon, although junior Mark Webb is certainly someone who will figure into the mix.

Left Cornerback Two-Deep First Team Second Team Tyson Campbell (Sophomore) William Poole (Junior)

Tyson Campbell takes over for Deander Baker at left cornerback. Although Campbell certainly endured his ups and downs, Smart is banking on the lessons he learned the hard way, making the sophomore a solid option to start. We'll suggest William Poole as the top backup for right now, but he could certainly be pushed by someone like Ameer Speed, or any number of the team's incoming newcomers once fall camp rolls around.

Left Safety Two-Deep First Team Second Team Richard LeCounte (Junior) Otis Reese (Sophomore)

Fans bemoan Richard LeCounte's tackling proficiency, but that is an area that can be fixed. His experience will ensure he holds onto his starting job, but will have to fend off Otis Reese, who saw more and more action as the 2018 campaign moved alone.

Right Safety Two-Deep First Team Second Team J.R. Reed (Senior) Christopher Smith (Sophomore)