Offseason game film: cornerbacks
Now we wait: seven-plus months before the next regular season football action for Georgia. Meanwhile, we can examine game film to find out what the Bulldogs bring back at each position.
If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense.
Our offseason game film analysis begins with Georgia's cornerbacks.
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes emerged as the most likely candidate to fill Deandre Baker's role of shutdown corner. He burst onto the scene with a beautiful blocked punt in Columbia, Missouri.
Stokes made life difficult for receivers as the season progressed. His hand placement kept him in position to make a play on the football.
