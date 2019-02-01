Offseason game film: defensive end
This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.
If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense. Previous offseason game film groups:
Defensive end
We will circle back to inside linebackers in the next offseason game film. In the base 3-4 or nickel defense packages, the outside linebacker often hovers around the line of scrimmage, making defensive ends, for our purposes, a more natural game film to follow outside linebackers.
The departure of Jonathan Ledbetter leaves a lot of playing time available at defensive end. For the sake of this article, we'll cover players in the running for defensive end and defensive tackle (non-nose tackles).
Malik Herring
Herring was one of Kirby Smart's key recruits in his first class at Georgia. Now, Herring is a leader on the defense, though he still hasn't come close to reaching his potential. He had 23 tackles for the Bulldogs on the season.
Herring showed some dynamic swim moves, but was still unable to tally a solo sack. He contributed to three half-sacks during his sophomore season. To take the next step, Herring will need to be more explosive and quicker to arrive at the quarterback.
