If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense . Previous offseason game film groups:

We will circle back to inside linebackers in the next offseason game film. In the base 3-4 or nickel defense packages, the outside linebacker often hovers around the line of scrimmage, making defensive ends, for our purposes, a more natural game film to follow outside linebackers.

The departure of Jonathan Ledbetter leaves a lot of playing time available at defensive end. For the sake of this article, we'll cover players in the running for defensive end and defensive tackle (non-nose tackles).