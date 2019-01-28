Offseason game film: OLB
This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.
Outside linebacker
Georgia's outside linebacker spot presents plenty of variables across the position group. It is a unit that must show more playmaking ability than its 2018 output. The talent is there. The experience is still to come.
Adam Anderson
Anderson appears to be in line to start at Sam linebacker. The rising sophomore had 16 tackles during his freshman campaign. One of his best skills is his ability to shed blockers.
Anderson showed spurts of pass rushing brilliance. If Georgia is able to increase quarterback disruptions and sacks, Anderson will be an integral part of the operation.
College football offenses are laden with misdirection. Proper eye discipline is required for a successful outside linebacker. Anderson had a solid game against Georgia Tech by being observant and decisive. Anderson only recorded tackles in two SEC games. So while his talent is unquestioned, his college résumé is still quite bare.
