Georgia's outside linebacker spot presents plenty of variables across the position group. It is a unit that must show more playmaking ability than its 2018 output. The talent is there. The experience is still to come.

Adam Anderson

Anderson appears to be in line to start at Sam linebacker. The rising sophomore had 16 tackles during his freshman campaign. One of his best skills is his ability to shed blockers.

Adam Anderson gets off a block for a tackle.

Anderson showed spurts of pass rushing brilliance. If Georgia is able to increase quarterback disruptions and sacks, Anderson will be an integral part of the operation.

Anderson shows his bull rush ability.