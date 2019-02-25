If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense . Previous offseason game film groups:

Georgia only returns players responsible for 96 of the Bulldogs' 221 receptions from last season. That is 57 percent of receiving production gone from the roster.

Holloman is Georgia's top returning receiver in virtually all measurable statistics. Of the 96 returning receptions, Holloman had 24. D'Andre Swift had 32, leaving only 40 receptions on the team for the other returning wideouts.

Holloman became a favorite target for Jake Fromm in large part because of his ability to pluck the ball from the air and maintain his balance. Holloman has very strong hands and is a weapon especially on sideline passes.

The play below was reviewed to determine if Holloman dropped the football prior to crossing the goal line. Mental errors like that will need to remedied of course.