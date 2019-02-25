Offseason game film: wide receiver
This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.
If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense. Previous offseason game film groups:
Tight End
Guards and center
Tackle
Defensive End
Defensive Tackle
Outside Linebacker
Inside Linebacker
Cornerbacks
Safeties and Nickel
Special Teams
Wide Receiver
Georgia only returns players responsible for 96 of the Bulldogs' 221 receptions from last season. That is 57 percent of receiving production gone from the roster.
Jeremiah Holloman
Holloman is Georgia's top returning receiver in virtually all measurable statistics. Of the 96 returning receptions, Holloman had 24. D'Andre Swift had 32, leaving only 40 receptions on the team for the other returning wideouts.
Holloman became a favorite target for Jake Fromm in large part because of his ability to pluck the ball from the air and maintain his balance. Holloman has very strong hands and is a weapon especially on sideline passes.
The play below was reviewed to determine if Holloman dropped the football prior to crossing the goal line. Mental errors like that will need to remedied of course.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news