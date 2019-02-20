Offseason game film: guard and center
This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.
If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense. Previous offseason game film groups:
Guard
Solomon Kindley
Solomon Kindley is a bit unheralded, even though he has been a consistent contributor for the Bulldogs. He and Andrew Thomas often paved the way for D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield.
Kindley has really good vision and is able to quickly adjust to defensive shifts. He has the size and agility needed to block downfield or even perform as a pulling guard when required.
