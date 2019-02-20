Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 00:01:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Offseason game film: guard and center

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
Staff

This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.

If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense. Previous offseason game film groups:

Tackle
Defensive End
Defensive Tackle
Outside Linebacker
Inside Linebacker
Cornerbacks
Safeties and Nickel
Special Teams

Guard

Solomon Kindley

Solomon Kindley is a bit unheralded, even though he has been a consistent contributor for the Bulldogs. He and Andrew Thomas often paved the way for D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield.

Ceathfrimzttoeypcf5r
Kindley opens up a hole for D'Andre Swift.

Kindley has really good vision and is able to quickly adjust to defensive shifts. He has the size and agility needed to block downfield or even perform as a pulling guard when required.

C5pohy1jssnaemtuo0qm
Kindley swtiches on pass protection.
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}