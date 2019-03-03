Offseason game film: running back
This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.
If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense. Previous offseason game film groups:
Running back
Georgia returns three primary ball carriers from 2018. The position is led by D'Andre Swift, who has an opportunity and the ability to enter a national Heisman conversation.
D'Andre Swift
Defenders have a very difficult time wrapping up tackles against Swift. His skillset matches his last name, allowing him to operate in limited space with finesse.
Swift's quickness is well documented and his ability to plant a foot and cut the other way is devastating. His top-end speed is underrated and should be respected. He showed his open field ability with this 77-yard touchdown run versus Auburn.
The same quickness that allows Swift to evade tackles also can lead him to make incorrect decisions in lane selection. On the play below, he ran away from blockers for more open space. His athleticism enabled him to get the first down anyway.
