Running back

Georgia returns three primary ball carriers from 2018. The position is led by D'Andre Swift, who has an opportunity and the ability to enter a national Heisman conversation.

D'Andre Swift

Defenders have a very difficult time wrapping up tackles against Swift. His skillset matches his last name, allowing him to operate in limited space with finesse.

D'Andre Swift weaves through Alabama's defense.

Swift's quickness is well documented and his ability to plant a foot and cut the other way is devastating. His top-end speed is underrated and should be respected. He showed his open field ability with this 77-yard touchdown run versus Auburn.

Swift cuts back across the field and runs for a touchdown.