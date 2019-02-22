Offseason game film: tight end
This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.
If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense. Previous offseason game film groups:
Guards and center
Tackle
Defensive End
Defensive Tackle
Outside Linebacker
Inside Linebacker
Cornerbacks
Safeties and Nickel
Special Teams
Tight End
Charlie Woerner
After losing Isaac Nauta and Luke Ford in January, Kirby Smart has to be especially grateful for Charlie Woerner leading the tight end room in 2019. The Georgia veteran is an experienced blocker and an effective pass catcher.
Woerner had 11 catches for 148 yards last season, a slight uptick from the year prior. Georgia's offense never required him to run complicated routes. He typically would search for an open space against a zone defense. From there, he can quickly turn around to look for the ball.
