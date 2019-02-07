Defensive tackle

It is fitting that Anthony Dasher recently wrote a piece on Jordan Davis. Alongside Eric Stokes, Davis was one of Georgia's star freshmen in 2018. He is in line to start in the trenches going into 2019.

Jordan Davis

Davis emerged as a massive disruptor for Georgia. The defense managed its opponent's run game much better when he was on the field. Davis led a unit that helped hold Auburn to 102 rushing yards and Georgia Tech to 128. He also was the first push that led to a goal line fumble in Jacksonville.

Jordan Davis gets the initial hit that led to a fumble recovery.