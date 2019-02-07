Offseason game film: defensive tackle
This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.
If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense. Previous offseason game film groups:
Cornerbacks
Safeties and Nickel
Outside Linebacker
Inside Linebacker
Defensive End
Defensive tackle
It is fitting that Anthony Dasher recently wrote a piece on Jordan Davis. Alongside Eric Stokes, Davis was one of Georgia's star freshmen in 2018. He is in line to start in the trenches going into 2019.
Jordan Davis
Davis emerged as a massive disruptor for Georgia. The defense managed its opponent's run game much better when he was on the field. Davis led a unit that helped hold Auburn to 102 rushing yards and Georgia Tech to 128. He also was the first push that led to a goal line fumble in Jacksonville.
Davis is listed at 320 pounds. He possesses rare athleticism for a man his size.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news