There's obviously a lot to be determined before Georgia opens its 2019 season at Vanderbilt, but it's never too early to start taking a look at how next year's Bulldogs are going to shape up. After all, spring practice is just a couple of months away with G-Day set for April 20 at Sanford Stadium, and key players will have to be replaced. Some will no doubt be missed, but that's why you recruit and that's something head coach Kirby Smart and his staff after certainly have been able to do. Let's take an early look at how things stand.

Quarterback Two-Deep First Team Second Team Jake Fromm (Junior) Stetson Bennett (Sophomore)

Two words you won't hear this spring - quarterback competition. No, Jake Fromm could not be more entrenched as Georgia's starting quarterback and while some may say it will be a disadvantage for Fromm not having someone to push him, that's not expected to be the case. If you've spent anytime around Fromm, you'll know the rising junior is his own worst critic and the thought here is he's going to use the off-season to establish himself as THE leader of the Georgia football team. We'll put Stetson Bennett as the top backup due to his experience, but early enrollee Dawan Mathis will also get a long look.

Running Back Two-Deep First Team Second Team D'Andre Swift (Junior) Brian Herrien (Senior)

Elijah Holyfield left early for the NFL, but Georgia's backfield still figures to be in very good shape. Rising junior D'Andre Swift should be one of the best backs in the league, while Brian Herrien - who has seen considerable action his first three years with the Bulldogs - should receive even more opportunities this fall. A lot of eyes will be on redshirt freshman Zamir White. White suffered a pair of ACL tears, but appears to be recovering nicely and actually returned to the field for non-contact work during practice for the Sugar Bowl. Coaches will obviously take it slow with White, as it remains to be seen how effective he will actually be, but from the looks of it, the North Carolina native should be ready this fall. James Cook, the often overlooked five-star, is coming off a foot injury and is expected to be ready for spring practice, with freshman Kenny McIntosh a candidate for reps once fall camp begins.

Offensive Line Two-Deep First Team Second Team LT Andrew Thomas (Junior) LT Cade Mays (Sophomore) LG Solomon Kindley (Junior) LG Jamaree Salyer (Sophomore) C Trey Hill (Sophomore) C Jamaree Salyer (Sophomore) RG Cade Mays (Sophomore) RG Ben Cleveland (Junior) RT Isaiah Wilson (Redshirt Sophomore) RT Cade Mays (Sophomore)

I'll admit, when Lamont Gaillard moved over from defensive to the offensive line, the last thing many predicted that he'd go on to have an All-SEC career at the position and set himself up for a long pro career. That's exactly what he's done, and will no doubt be missed. Fortunately, rising sophomore Trey Hill appears to be a more-than-capable replacement. Add in Jamaree Salyer, along with early enrollee Clay Webb and possibly Warren Ericson, and the position is in good hands. Sophomore Cade Mays is also an interesting study. You'll see Mays listed as the starter at right guard ahead of Ben Cleveland. That may or not be the way it looks for the opener against Vanderbilt, as Cleveland is expected to be 100 percent for spring drills, and a healthy Cleveland is certainly a threat to reclaim his starting role. It's just that Mays is so dang good. Arguably Georgia most versatile offensive lineman - he can play four of five positions - Mays just seems too talented to keep off the field. Former three-star prospect Solomon Kindley, meanwhile, just finds a way to stay on the field. Many predicted the Jacksonville native would ultimately lose his starting job to one of any number of the more highly-ranked player behind him. Yet, Kindley keeps plugging along - and starting. He'll still have to hold off the likes of Salyer come spring, but Kindley's demise has been predicted for a year now, yet there he is. He won't give up his starting role without a fight. Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson are entrenched at left and right tackle, respectively, but additional depth at the two positions needs to be found.

Wide Receiver Two-Deep First Team Second Team X-WR Jeremiah Holloman (Junior) X-WR Matt Landers (Redshirt Sophomore) Slot Kearis Jackson (Fredshirt Freshman) Slot Trey Blount (Junior) Z-WR Demetris Robertson Junior) Z-WR Tommy Bush (Redshirt Freshman)

With the graduation of Terry Godwin and Ahkil Crumpton, along with the decisions of Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman to leave early for the NFL, the wide receiver position has a lot of turnover A LOT is still to be determined. For the purposes of this article, we're only going to focus on the players who Kirby Smart will have available for spring practice, realizing full-well that some of the incoming freshman will probably have a say in who plays before all is said and done. Junior Jeremiah Holloman appears primed to have a big year. Ditto for Demetris Robertson. I know, I know, there's a lot of folks who probably have their doubts about Robertson, but once you realize that Robertson won't have been in the program a year until mid-July, the experience he's gaining now should pay off handsomely in the fall. The young man is a playmaker, and even though he only received a few opportunities to show it so far, he'll certainly have the opportunity to be a major cog next fall. Redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson appears ready to take over for Hardman in the slot, with Trey Blount, Tommy Bush and Matt Landers each getting very long looks in the spring.

Tight End Two Deep First Team Second Team Charlie Woerner (Senior) John FitzPatrick (Redshirt Freshman)