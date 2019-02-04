This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters. If you missed it, be sure to check out Anthony Dasher's way-too-early depth chart for offense and defense. Previous offseason game film groups: Cornerbacks

Safeties and Nickel

Outside Linebacker

Defensive End

Inside linebacker

This has been an obvious position of need for Georgia from the second Roquan Smith declared for the NFL Draft, a year ago. The Bulldogs' coaching staff has scoured recruiting trails searching for the next Roquan and developing the guys already on campus. One of the best examples of elite talent development is rising redshirt-senior Tae Crowder

Tae Crowder

Crowder will have a half-decade of good UGA stories when 2019 comes to an end. The former Georgia Southern commit is one of the last links to the Mark Richt era. Crowder flipped to UGA in 2015. He played running back and special teams before shifting to defense. Now he's a productive leader of the defensive front.

Crowder covers ground to make a tackle vs. LSU.

Crowder was a high school tight end and running back. His offensive awareness helps his vision. That, along with great speed, helps him get in position to make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He's a very instinctive football player.

Crowder reads the pitch play.

Crowder has a knack for being in the right place at the right time to help Georgia in the turnover battle. He quickly secured a fumble at Florida.

Crowder hops on top of the football at the one yard line.