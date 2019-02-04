Film Room: Returning inside linebackers
This series takes a look at Georgia's 2019 returning players and projected starters.
This has been an obvious position of need for Georgia from the second Roquan Smith declared for the NFL Draft, a year ago. The Bulldogs' coaching staff has scoured recruiting trails searching for the next Roquan and developing the guys already on campus.
One of the best examples of elite talent development is rising redshirt-senior Tae Crowder
Tae Crowder
Crowder will have a half-decade of good UGA stories when 2019 comes to an end. The former Georgia Southern commit is one of the last links to the Mark Richt era. Crowder flipped to UGA in 2015. He played running back and special teams before shifting to defense. Now he's a productive leader of the defensive front.
Crowder was a high school tight end and running back. His offensive awareness helps his vision. That, along with great speed, helps him get in position to make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He's a very instinctive football player.
Crowder has a knack for being in the right place at the right time to help Georgia in the turnover battle. He quickly secured a fumble at Florida.
Tae Crowder hawked two interceptions in 2018. The first was a batted pass vs. Drew Lock and Missouri. In terms of tackles, Crowder was fifth on Georgia's stat sheet with 53. He was actually in position to make quite a few more tackles than that ans will hopefully capitalize on those chances next season.
