Georgia's highest-graded returning players: No. 1

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus, and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Taking the top spot on our list:

Adam Anderson - 93.0 overall grade; 68.7 run defense; 92.4 pass rush

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiAzcmQgJmFtcDsgNHRoIGRvd24gb3ZlciB0aGUgcGFzdCAzIHNl YXNvbnMsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9V R0E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVR0E8L2E+ 4oCZcyBBZGFtIEFuZGVyc29uIGlzOjxicj48YnI+LSAjMSBpbiBQb3dlciA1 IGluIHByZXNzdXJlIHJhdGUgKDI3LjAlKTxicj4tICMzIGluIFBhc3MgUnVz aCBncmFkZSAoOTEuMiAtIG9ubHkgYmVoaW5kIENoYXNlIFlvdW5nIGFuZCBK YXZvbiBLaW5sYXcpPGJyPjxicj5CdXQgY2FuIGJlIGEgdHJ1ZSAzLWRvd24g cGxheWVyPyAgRXhhbWluaW5nIHRoYXQgcXVlc3Rpb24gdGhpcyB3ZWVrIG9u IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUdBU3BvcnRzY29tP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVR0FTcG9ydHNjb208L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ESUZJQnd5a2xZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRElG SUJ3eWtsWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmVudCBSb2xsaW5zIChAUEZGX0Jy ZW50KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BGRl9CcmVudC9z dGF0dXMvMTM5NDI3NDU4MzQ2NTgyNDI1OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXkgMTcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Dayne: Adam Anderson's speed has always been his best asset. Earlier in his Georgia career, there were concerns that he was too small in terms of body mass to withstand the demands of SEC football. He's built up his body without sacrificing that speed and agility. He plays almost exclusively beyond the line of scrimmage. Of his 14 tackles last season, seven of them were for loss and all of those were sacks. Brent: As the numbers in the above tweet show, few in the nation have been as productive a pass-rusher as Anderson over the past three years. Last season alone, he registered 23 total quarterback pressures on just 86 pass rush snaps. By comparison, one of the highest-graded pass rushers in the nation, and a second-round pick, Azeez Ojulari, led the Bulldogs with 37 total quarterback pressures on 193 pass rush snaps, well over double Anderson's opportunities.



Anderson forces a fumble.

Dayne: This clip shows the strength Anderson has after years in Georgia's strength training program. He is now a handful for a tackle to block one-on-one. This is strength, leverage, and fight all displayed in one play. Georgia has to fill the production that Azeez Ojulari amassed. Anderson is the guy on the team most primed to fill that role. Brent: This is where Anderson took another step forward last fall. He's had the ability to speed-rush tackles from the moment he stepped on campus. Last season he showed more variations and counters to his speed rush, including spin moves and the above bull/power rush.

Anderson strips the ball against Tennessee.

Dayne: Anderson's tackle and sack numbers do not fully illustrate how disruptive he is. His presence obviously caused this error from Tennessee. On the official stat sheet, this was a recorded as a fumble by Jarrett Guarantano and a sack for Anderson. However it should be registered, Anderson blew up this third-and-long play. He is a menace in aggressive pass rush situations. Brent: Cade Mays played one snap at right tackle against Georgia: this one. You can see why he didn't play any more. Anderson's speed off the edge was way too much for Mays to handle. In his 34 career games, Anderson's had 24 games with at least four pass rush snaps. He's got at least one quarterback pressure in all but three of those 24 games. Give him opportunities and he will produce.

Anderson is strong in pursuit.