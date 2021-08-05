Georgia's highest-graded returning players: No. 1
This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus, and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020.
Taking the top spot on our list:
Adam Anderson - 93.0 overall grade; 68.7 run defense; 92.4 pass rush
Dayne: Adam Anderson's speed has always been his best asset. Earlier in his Georgia career, there were concerns that he was too small in terms of body mass to withstand the demands of SEC football. He's built up his body without sacrificing that speed and agility. He plays almost exclusively beyond the line of scrimmage. Of his 14 tackles last season, seven of them were for loss and all of those were sacks.
Brent: As the numbers in the above tweet show, few in the nation have been as productive a pass-rusher as Anderson over the past three years. Last season alone, he registered 23 total quarterback pressures on just 86 pass rush snaps. By comparison, one of the highest-graded pass rushers in the nation, and a second-round pick, Azeez Ojulari, led the Bulldogs with 37 total quarterback pressures on 193 pass rush snaps, well over double Anderson's opportunities.
Dayne: This clip shows the strength Anderson has after years in Georgia's strength training program. He is now a handful for a tackle to block one-on-one. This is strength, leverage, and fight all displayed in one play. Georgia has to fill the production that Azeez Ojulari amassed. Anderson is the guy on the team most primed to fill that role.
Brent: This is where Anderson took another step forward last fall. He's had the ability to speed-rush tackles from the moment he stepped on campus. Last season he showed more variations and counters to his speed rush, including spin moves and the above bull/power rush.
Dayne: Anderson's tackle and sack numbers do not fully illustrate how disruptive he is. His presence obviously caused this error from Tennessee. On the official stat sheet, this was a recorded as a fumble by Jarrett Guarantano and a sack for Anderson. However it should be registered, Anderson blew up this third-and-long play. He is a menace in aggressive pass rush situations.
Brent: Cade Mays played one snap at right tackle against Georgia: this one. You can see why he didn't play any more. Anderson's speed off the edge was way too much for Mays to handle. In his 34 career games, Anderson's had 24 games with at least four pass rush snaps. He's got at least one quarterback pressure in all but three of those 24 games. Give him opportunities and he will produce.
Dayne: Anderson is not a natural open-field pursuer, but he does have the athletic ability to help in stopping the run and short passes. This gives Georgia a defensive advantage because the team is so versatile. When offensive teams move in motion to clear out a Star defender, Anderson can still attack vacant spots on the field because of his speed and vision.
Brent: You can't teach speed, and Anderson has plenty of that. Overall, we know exactly what Anderson can do as a third-down player; the key for him this fall will be a question we examined earlier this off-season: can he play on early downs as well? In the limited time he's had those opportunities, he's fared well. In the end, the upside he provides as a pass rusher should more than offset any deficiencies in the run game, and we should see a whole lot more of Anderson than the 337 snaps he's played the past three years.
