Georgia's highest-graded returning players: No. 10

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus, and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Coming in at number 10 on our list:

Christopher Smith - 74.7 overall grade; 82.4 run defense; 71.2 coverage

Stopping the run

Smith attacks the open field in run defense.

Dayne: Christopher Smith played a critical role on Georgia's defense late in the season as injuries ravaged the secondary. He has played in 29 football games with five starts. Now is his time. He showed great closing speed and aggression in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. Brent: Prior to last season, Smith had only played 141 snaps. With Richard LeCounte's targeting ejection against Auburn and then subsequent injury, Smith took his place and provided quality play over 415 total snaps. He particularly excelled against the run, finishing with a team-high 82.4 run defense grade.

Read and react

Smith helps off the RPO.

Dayne: Championship teams must defend the RPO well. It is no longer a football gadget. It is the norm and virtually every team runs some version of it. Defending the RPO requires safeties to make quick decisions and have the athleticism to sprint to a spot at a moment's notice. Smith has the traits to do that and showed his potential when he earned playing time. Brent: Given his ability to see things in front of him and then react quickly and aggressively, it will be interesting to see how the defensive coaching staff uses both he and former West Virginia Mountaineer Tykee Smith. Those two, with their similar size and athletic profiles, should give the defense a unique ability to handle motions and shifts and/or bring even more unique pressure packages.

Pass break-up

Smith breaks up a pass.

Dayne: The most impressive aspect of this play is Smith's eyes. He keeps his receiver in front of him while also surveying the quarterback. This play extends long enough for Nakobe Dean to apply pressure. When Smith sees the forced throwing motion begin, he tightens the coverage and forces an incompletion. This is team football. He does his job and it allows other players to do theirs. Brent: Footwork, closing speed and aggressiveness. Smith showed all three on this play. In coverage last season, he allowed just four receptions on eight targets for 50 yards and this pass break-up.

Another look at the deflection.