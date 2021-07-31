Georgia's highest-graded returning players: No. 5

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus, and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Coming in at number five on our list:

Kenny McIntosh - 80.6 overall grade; 86.8 rushing; 71.7 receiving

Balance

McIntosh fights for a first down.

Dayne: Kenny McIntosh has proven productivity. He averages 5.9 yards per carry in his Georgia career. The only question for McIntosh is, can he handle an increased volume of carries? He only has 72 carries over two seasons because of a packed depth chart and injuries. A healthy McIntosh is a very balanced runner who is nimble on his feet. In a backfield full of specialists, McIntosh may very well be Georgia's best hybrid back. Brent: Balance, quickness, vision and the ability to make people miss. McIntosh has all of those characteristics and has been highly productive when given opportunities. In five games during which he received at least seven touches last season, he averaged 7.1 yards per touch, when combining rushing and receiving yardage (48 touches for 339 yards). Also, as you see above, he can make defenders miss in tight spaces with his elusiveness. He forced 18 missed tackles as a rusher on just 47 attempts and averaged 3.98 yards after contact per attempt. For comparison, Zamir White led the team with 27 missed tackles forced on 144 attempts.

Speed

McIntosh shows his speed on the edge.

Dayne: McIntosh has punished teams when he uses speed in open space. Todd Monken should continue to find ways to get McIntosh the ball on the edge as he did with this quick pitch against Tennessee. At 6'1, 210 pounds, McIntosh checks many of the boxes needed to be the prototypical running back in the SEC. The backfield is crowded, and coaches should still prioritize finding ways to get the football in his hands. Brent: While his top-end speed might not be what the other backs have, his game speed and vision still make him a big-play threat. As I've said with each segment of the four-headed monster in the backfield for the Bulldogs, the key is the offense being able to call elements of the running or passing game with whomever is in the game. McIntosh has shown he's able to succeed in both areas.

Catching out of the backfield

McIntosh is a threat to catch and run.