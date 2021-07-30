Georgia's highest-graded returning players: No. 7

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus, and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Coming in at number seven on our list:

Justin Shaffer - 78.9 overall grade; 78.6 run blocking; 79.7 pass blocking

Shaffer (No. 54) at left guard creates a lane for Zamir White.

Dayne: Like Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, Justin Shaffer could be working in an NFL training camp right now. The offensive lineman returns to Georgia where he fills a similar role to Solomon Kindley before the Miami Dolphins called the latter's name. Shaffer was not among the top recruits out of high school. However, he has cemented his place on the depth chart with consistent play and strength at the point of attack. Brent: As with Kindley, the key to Shaffer's game over his 1,034 career snaps is consistency. While he's only had one individual game with a grade over 85.0 (elite, this past fall against South Carolina), he's had game grades over 70.0 in nine of his last 14 games in which he's played significant snaps. As we saw with Kindley as well, that high level of consistency gets you drafted.

Shaffer shows his lateral footwork.

Dayne: Shaffer is 6'4, 300 pounds. Overall, his footwork is good and he can move laterally when needed. He is not a guard who will frequently pull to the flat or jump to the second level of the defense. The main asset Shaffer brings to the game is consistent effort. He is aware of the plays and moves with energy virtually every play. That is difficult to do in the trenches in the SEC. Brent: The importance of Shaffer and his experience returning for another year cannot be understated, especially considering the opening game. Shaffer will likely be frequently dealing with Clemson sophomore, and former five-star Bryan Bresee, on the interior. Bresee was only the Tigers' leader last year in total quarterback pressures as a true freshman.

Shaffer works in pass protection.