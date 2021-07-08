Georgia's highest-graded returning players: No. 15

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus and played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Coming in at number 15 on our list:

Jalen Carter - 71.4 overall grade; 66.6 run defense; 70.3 pass rush

Carter was a consistent force against South Carolina.

Dayne: Jalen Carter surged onto the SEC scene in his first season, never looking like a freshman. Now up to 310 pounds, he's among the strongest players on the team and a true disruptor. Carter played in every game for Georgia last year and accrued 14 tackles, three of which were for loss. Brent: The freshman played 287 total snaps last fall, getting at least 20 snaps in every game. A great athlete for his size, Carter's first step and quickness combination at that size showed future first-round-pick-type potential. He especially asserted himself in the season's last four games, collecting an 82.1 overall grade, and 10 of his 13 quarterback pressures during that final stretch.

Jalen Carter blows up the option read.

Dayne: This low angle shows you just how big Carter is and how difficult it is to stop him. He mows through South Carolina's front well before the read-option can be executed. Carter's main role on Georgia's team is to make a mess of the pocket and bother interior blockers. That means his stats may never show high sack totals or tackles, but his presence will allow Georgia's defense to win. Brent: This play is the essence of Pro Football Focus' value. There's not a single box score stat accounting for Carter's domination on this play. The only way to account for it is through the PFF grade. This was one of his highest graded plays of the season.

Jalen Carter blocks from the jumbo package.

Dayne: Carter was also used multiple times in Georgia's offense in the jumbo package. He is aggressive at the point of contact. The Bulldogs can continue to use him as a tool to create space near the goal line on offense. Brent: Old school and just being bigger and stronger on the goal-line is something Carter can help provide, especially on the edges or at fullback. Expect this role in these power short-yardage packages to continue.

Jalen Carter catches a touchdown pass.

Dayne: If you scroll through Carter's official stats, you must first go through his receiving totals before arriving at his defensive data. Brent may be the data guy, but even I can tell you that his one catch, on one attempt, for one yard and a touchdown, is efficient receiving. Cheekiness aside, Carter has proven he is a versatile athlete who can help the Bulldogs in a variety of ways. Brent: There's no other way to describe this play from an athletic standpoint other than unbelievable. If the last four games are any indication of the play the Bulldogs will receive from Carter this fall, expect big things—very big things.