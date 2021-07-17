Georgia's highest-graded returning players: No. 11

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Coming in at number 11 on our list:

Kearis Jackson - 73.0 overall grade; 76.1 receiving; 43.5 run blocking

Catching over the middle

Jackson scores against Tennessee.

Dayne: Before we hyper-examine the data, we need to mention the unquantifiable positive attributes of Kearis Jackson. He's often been Georgia's representative in SEC or NCAA matters. He's an unquestioned team leader and an example of what's possible when a great athlete has a great head on his shoulders. On the field, Jackson is a versatile athlete who has proven his reliability with flashes of outstanding playmaking. Brent: Jackson truly manned the middle of the field from his slot receiver role. Over 93 percent of his snaps were in the slot; on targets in the middle of the field, he hauled in 19 receptions on 28 targets for 293 yards and all three of his touchdowns. He was obviously a favorite target of Stetson Bennett's early on in the season. Over half his receptions (19) and almost 60 percent of his yards (300) came in the season's first three games.

Kearis adjusts to the underthrow.

Dayne: Jackson finished 2020 with 36 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns. He showed the ability to get open especially across the middle, an area that was a struggle for Georgia quarterbacks down the field. Jackson is not the biggest or fastest receiver, but he can run any route and always shows good effort. Brent: On his 12 targets over 10 yards in the middle of the field, Jackson caught nine for 217 yards and the three touchdowns. It would have been four touchdowns and a lot more yards if not for a pass just outside his reach late in the first half against Florida when he was behind the defense. Jackson's role as a receiver will be interesting to see this upcoming season, as the Bulldogs will have a lot of receiving options vying for playing time. Jackson tied with Jermaine Burton for second on the team with 52 targets, just one behind George Pickens. Expect that number to decrease this season as the ball is spread around more to the plethora of available weapons.

Run blocking

Jackson gets the holding penalty on the outside.

Dayne: I was surprised to learn that Jackson struggled in run blocking. He's one of the toughest guys on the team and will attack defenders. This is the value of PFF data. The reputation Jackson has in this area is not supported by the deeper analysis. Brent: Not only did Jackson struggle as a run blocker, his run blocking grade was the lowest of any offensive player who regularly got snaps. Above, Jackson gets too much jersey and draws the flag. Blocking on the perimeter is rarely about being the stronger player, but more about footwork and technique.

The Volunteer LB runs through Jackson on his way to making the tackle.

Dayne: Jackson has assumed some of the role Tyler Simmons used to play in run protection. On this play against Tennessee, Jackson gets mauled. Georgia will be better served to use some of its bigger tight ends who have receiving versatility in this role rather than the 6'0, 200 pound Jackson. Brent: Why this play? The initial blocking at the point of attack and the back's ability to gain yards after contact make this a very successful running play. However, as you've likely heard before, bigger plays in the run game most often are the result of excellent blocking by receivers. The linebacker Jackson tries to block ends up making the tackle on this play, and it was something the Bulldogs struggled with as a team. The receivers run block grade as a group (see below tweet) was one of the worst in the Power 5. With another year of experience and an entire offseason to work on it, expect those grades to dramatically improve this fall.