Georgia's highest-graded returning players: No. 14

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Coming in at Number 14 on our list:

Warren McClendon - 71.8 overall grade; 67.5 run blocking; 71.3 pass blocking

McClendon wins in pass protection.

Dayne: Warren McClendon was a mainstay for Georgia's 2020 offense. The right tackle played 82 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He has the size to start in the SEC, and he showed his stellar footwork on the play above. While the competition is stiff on the offensive line, McClendon has all the talent needed to stave off other tackles trying to take his job. Brent: A steady performer from the moment he entered the game against Arkansas, McClendon actually played the third-most snaps of all the offensive players (595). As a pass blocker, he only allowed more than one quarterback pressure in two games (Tennessee and Florida), and 12 total on 293 pass block snaps. Also, like many of his teammates, he finished the season on a high note. In the final four games, McClendon had a 79.8 pass block grade and only allowed three quarterback pressures on 129 pass block snaps.

McClendon helps seal the interior.

Dayne: McClendon is \No. 70, the second player from the right at the line of scrimmage. While his contribution to this play isn't flashy, it's absolutely critical. he helps seal the line of scrimmage and preserve the running lane for Zamir White. This takes lower body strength and full body control to do this effectively. Brent: McClendon will not consistently wow anyone with dominance, but his all-around quality and consistency is what put and will likely keep him in the lineup. In only one game—against Tennessee—did McClendon fail to grade out at 60.0 or above, meaning only once did he have a below-average game.

McClendon comes blocks from right tackle.

Dayne: McClendon does struggle more when in the open field and around more agile defenders. Georgia didn't rely on him to pull into space or lead blocks on the edge. Though he was turned around on this play, coaches must like seeing McClendon continue the play and try to find a block even when his initial assignment is no longer an option. Brent: With a full year of experience and another year in the offseason program, it will be interesting to see McClendon' growth. Earlier this offseason, the UGASports staff predicted the starting offensive line against Clemson and then at the end of the season. My vote put McClendon as an initial starter at left tackle, as I think his skill set/athletic profile translate more to that side.