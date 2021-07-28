Georgia's highest-graded returning players: No. 9

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus, and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Coming in at number nine on our list:

Jordan Davis - 76.1 overall grade; 81.1 run defense; 60.5 pass rush

Davis fights in run defense.

Brent: Earlier this offseason, I examined senior Jordan Davis' hidden value. His presence in the middle/interior of the defense helps Georgia's defense in multiple ways, but primarily by allowing the Bulldogs to slow/stop the opponent's running game without committing extra defenders to the box. This, in turn, strengthens the pass defense as the maximum amount of player resources can be focused on the passing game. Thus, while Davis only has eight career tackles for loss or no gain and 16 total quarterback pressures in his 749 career snaps, just know his presence provides great value to the defense on first and second down. Dayne: The stat sheet rarely displays the full impact Jordan Davis has on a football game. His PFF grades reflect exactly what Davis said of his game at SEC Media Days. He knows he can surge up NFL Draft boards if he can become more ferocious in pass rushing. Davis has transformed his body in his time at Georgia and can now play more frequently with less fatigue. He is a team leader in play, personality, and leadership.

Davis blocks a kick in the Peach Bowl.

Brent: More than anything, Davis feels like the positive energy bus driver for the team. As the world got to see at SEC Media Days, he has an infectious personality, and his return was vital not only from a personnel standpoint, but from a leadership one as well. Dayne: This block in the Peach Bowl helped secure a win for Georgia. The play, combined with Georgia's first game this season being in Davis' hometown of Charlotte, had to energize the big defensive lineman this offseason. The return of Davis and Devonte Wyatt gives Georgia incredible depth and experience on the defensive front.