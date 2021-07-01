Georgia's highest-graded players who just missed the list
This article focuses on the five Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus, but did not meet the minimum snap count requirement (100 snaps) to make our previous list of Top Returning Players.
These are the best of Georgia's players who just missed the list but scored very high in a smaller sample size.
Latavious Brini - 72.3 overall grade; 67.7 run defense; 72.9 coverage
Dayne: Latavious Brini stepped up into a starting role in the Peach Bowl and helped Georgia's defense limit Cincinnati to 21 points. Brini had 11 tackles and deflected one pass in 2020. He will be part of Georgia's defensive backfield depth and has an opportunity to become a full-time starter.
Brent: Brini played 82 snaps in the season's final two games—65 more than he played in his career prior to that. He brought physicality to the star/nickel position and graded above 70.0 in both those final two games. Whether Brini or the more experienced new addition, former West Virginia Mountaineer Tykee Smith, opens the season at the star position for the secondary will be a fall camp story to follow. Regardless, expect Brini to see the field more this fall than he ever has.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news