Georgia's highest-graded players who just missed the list

Dayne: Latavious Brini stepped up into a starting role in the Peach Bowl and helped Georgia's defense limit Cincinnati to 21 points. Brini had 11 tackles and deflected one pass in 2020. He will be part of Georgia's defensive backfield depth and has an opportunity to become a full-time starter.

Brent: Brini played 82 snaps in the season's final two games—65 more than he played in his career prior to that. He brought physicality to the star/nickel position and graded above 70.0 in both those final two games. Whether Brini or the more experienced new addition, former West Virginia Mountaineer Tykee Smith, opens the season at the star position for the secondary will be a fall camp story to follow. Regardless, expect Brini to see the field more this fall than he ever has.