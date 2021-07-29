Georgia’s highest-graded returning players: No. 8

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus, and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Coming in at number eight on our list:

James Cook - 78.8 overall; 65.4 receiving; 85.2 rushing

Rushing

Cook with one of his multiple explosive runs against the Gamecocks.

Brent: Last season was James Cook's best as a runner. His 85.2 rush grade easily bested his 71.1 as a true freshman, second-best on the team. The explosiveness has always been there, but the ability to make defenders miss has not. His 11 missed tackles forced on 45 carries was a career high. In addition, he had nine, 10-plus yard carries and led the team at 6.7 yards per attempt. Dayne: Cook is always on the list of possible Georgia breakout players because of he is fast and shifty. His athleticism creates the opportunity for big plays every time he touches the ball. That expectation is one reason why his lack of consistent production is disappointing. For whatever reason, Georgia coaches have not figured out how to fully highlight Cook's ability.

Receiving

Cook with the TD reception against the Tiger linebacker.

Brent: Whether split out wide (against Alabama below) or coming out of the backfield (Missouri), Cook is a dangerous weapon as a receiver. For his career, he's caught 40 of 44 targets for 444 yards and the two touchdowns from last fall. Further, he's only had one drop in those 44 targets. Using him out wide and having either Darnell Washington or Arik Gilbert inside of him in the slot is something I'm hoping we see more of this season, much like how LSU used Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2019. Dayne: With a crowded backfield and Kendall Milton on his heels, Cook's best chance to shine is likely in the passing game and with motions/sweeps. Todd Monken needs to create space for Cook to beat linebackers in man coverage. I like Cook's chances to win that matchup every time.



James Cook scores on this sideline catch.

Dayne: This is straight out of the LSU playbook from 2019. In fact, the Tigers had Edwards-Helaire motion out wide in the SEC Championship game that year. Nakobe Dean had to line up across from him along the sideline. It is exciting to see the options available when Cook is streaking down the sideline. Imagine Cook on one side, Arian Smith streaking down the field on the other, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert working the hash — the playmaking opportunities are bountiful.

Pass Protection

Cook stones the blitzer in pass protection