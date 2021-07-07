Georgia's highest-graded players: No. 16

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020.

Dayne: Arik Gilbert's arrival in Athens has been the talk of the offseason. He brings a unique blend of size and speed for a receiver. His playmaking ability is needed as George Pickens is sidelined. Questions of Gilbert's off-field dedication may have been answered with his recent honor of Academic Player of the Week. Should all of that be in order, and should Gilbert be in a healthy place personally, he has every opportunity to become a superstar for the Bulldogs.

Brent: I was confident the Bulldogs were going to set school records this fall for points and yardage per game prior to Gilbert's arrival. I'm even more confident now. No matter how they use him, whether primarily on the outside or a little bit of everywhere, he's going to be a matchup problem. While he—and the remaining receiving group—might not put up eye-popping individual numbers because of the numerous weapons at JT Daniels' disposal, Gilbert's presence is a game-changer and gives offensive coordinator Todd Monken even more options for creativity.