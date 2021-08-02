Georgia’s highest-graded returning players: No. 4

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus, and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Coming in at number four on our list:

Jamaree Salyer - 81.2 overall; 78.5 pass blocking; 77.9 run blocking

Clearing running lanes

Salyer (no. 69 at left tackle) pulls for a zone block.

Salyer moves his defender down the field.

A different angle of the above play.

Brent: In terms of run blocking, Salyer was just behind returning teammate Justin Shaffer (79.7 grade) for tops on the team. His ability to move and also consistently move defenders is why he is very much on the NFL scout's radar. Especially on the play against Missouri, you see his ability to move and quickly get to a defender lined up inside of him, lock on and then get that defender turned while pushing him six to seven yards down the field. Zamir White gets eight yards following right behind Salyer's dominant block. Dayne: Salyer gets plenty of well-deserved praise for playing an unnatural position when Georgia's depth chart called for it. He absolutely is not a tackle in the NFL, but he was willing to spend a year of his game film on it for his team. That is selflessness and a team-first sensibility.

Salyer with a pancake block on the edge.

Brent: This play is where PFF grading shows how well individual offensive linemen are playing independent of the success of the overall running game. This play goes for a gain of maybe a yard. However, watch Salyer work. He reaches the defensive lineman lined up a full yard outside of him, stays with him and then eventually pancakes the defender to the ground. This is also why you see his overall grade slightly higher than the individual grades: The ability to do this consistently at tackle is more valuable than on the interior. Dayne: Salyer is not quite as physically gifted or consistent as his predecessor, Andrew Thomas (keep in mind Thomas is one the best players in program history). Salyer does play with ferocity and is among the strongest players on the team. While he's more of an inside blocker, he did show his strength translates to the edge, too.

Pass protection

Salyer helps in pass protection at left tackle.

Brent: Given what the Bulldogs are facing on the defensive line in the opener against Clemson, one big question is whether Salyer starts the first game at left tackle. His 78.5 pass block grade was third on the team a year ago, just behind Shaffer's 78.6 and Ben Cleveland's 86.2. In the past two seasons, Salyer has allowed just 10 quarterback pressures on 446 pass block snaps, including zero sacks. On true pass sets like the clip above (no play-action, RPO, screen, or rollout), he's allowed six pressures on 163 pass block snaps. Does the best group include Salyer inside at his likely NFL and more natural position of guard—or will his experience on the edge trump that, and keep him at left tackle in game one? Dayne: Our UGASports staff made predictions about offensive line starters in the first and last games of the regular season. All of us expected a change of some kind. While Salyer is an interior blocker, don't be surprised if he lines up at left tackle in game one, because experience and talent are needed to counter Clemson's stacked defensive front. By season's end (if not before), I expect Salyer starting at guard again, because Georgia's young tackles will be more seasoned.