Georgia's highest-graded returning players: No. 3

This series focuses on the 17 Georgia Bulldogs who graded at or above 70.0 by Pro Football Focus, and who played a minimum of 100 snaps in 2020. Coming in at number three on our list:

Tykee Smith - 82.4 overall; 67.7 run defense; 89.7 coverage

Smith intercepts a pass.

Dayne: With Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Mark Webb, Richard LeCounte, and DJ Daniel all in the NFL, Georgia desperately needed experienced help in the secondary. Kirby Smart went to the transfer portal and secured Tykee Smith. It's a bonus that Smith comes with coach continuity, as the Bulldogs now employ Jahmile Addae, Smith's position coach at West Virginia. Brent: In addition to the names Dayne mentioned above, Tyrique Stevenson also transferred to Miami, leaving the Bulldogs with almost 2,300 snaps to replace in the secondary. Thus it was an absolute necessity to add Smith, along with Clemson's Derion Kendrick. In the past two seasons in Morgantown, Smith has consistently made plays on the ball, breaking up nine passes and intercepting four. Specifically looking at last season, Smith allowed just a 56.3 passer rating into his coverage and was not penalized.

Smith was one of the Big 12's best defenders.

Dayne: Smith is a bit undersized for prototypical SEC defensive backs. He is 5'10, 198 pounds. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in physical play. The most impressive things about his game tape were his vision, pursuit, and tackling. He surveys the field quickly and rarely finds himself making an incorrect step. He's a smart player who's likely to help Georgia in the role Mark Webb vacated. Like Webb, Smith is a former offensive player as well. He led his high school team (Imhotep Institute Charter in Philadelphia) in rushing yards and touchdowns in his senior season. Brent: Expect Smith to start in the star/nickel role; he was the highest-graded cornerback in the Power 5 in the slot last year. But as we mentioned when discussing Christopher Smith, don't be shocked to see Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning use both Tykee and Christopher interchangeably, especially when teams try to confuse the Bulldogs with motions and shifts. Smith has made numerous plays like the one above, but his overall tackling is an area of improvement. His 11 missed tackles a season ago would have led the Bulldogs. However, given how effective the Bulldogs have been as a group at tackling, and the focus placed on it in Athens, I expect Smith to dramatically improve in this area.

Smith breaks up a gadget play.