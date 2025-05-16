Kirby Smart reveals how Josh McCray will help Georgia

After finishing 102nd nationally in rushing last season, the lowest mark in the Kirby Smart era, getting back to the "standard" on the ground has been a goal for Georgia this offseason.

Getting healthy along the offensive line will be one way the Bulldogs hope to shore up the running game, but they also hope that the addition of Josh McCray can be part of that formula.

During a recent interview on Wednesday, while at the Regions Tradition golf tournament, head coach Kirby Smart revealed how he expects McCray to help.

“Talented kid from a great high school program,” Smart said. “Size, in a world of a lot of third and ones and fourth and ones in college football with analytics people going for it, you need short-yardage backs. We think he gives us the potential to do that."

McCray, the rising senior transfer from Illinois, joined the Bulldogs' running back room in the spring window following the departures of Trevor Etienne (NFL) and Branson Robinson (transfer).

After rushing for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 carries last season for the Illini, McCray is expected to form a tandem with Georgia's returning rusher, Nate Frazier. At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, McCray gives Georgia the big back that they lacked at times last season. Listed at the same height, Roderick Robinson is Georgia's only back who brings a similar size, but he has struggled with injuries.

In his four seasons at Illinois, McCray played SEC competition just twice. One of those came last season, in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, where he rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-17 win over South Carolina.

He will hope to find similar success against SEC competition at Georgia, where he joins a running back corps that will feature Chauncey Bowens, Bo Walker, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Cash Jones, in addition to Frazier and Robinson.