The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: The bigger picture in UGA recruiting

Here is the May 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

The bigger picture

Rivals' Adam Gorney excellently laid out the practical way to approach what happened between Georgia and offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell, who committed to Miami on Tuesday.

Most felt Cantwell was going to choose Georgia up until the day of his commitment ceremony. However, his relationship with the Miami coaching staff and a hefty NIL compensation package ended up swaying the Hurricanes' way. While the recruiting loss stings, Gorney pointed out that head coach Kirby Smart is not going to put that kind of money on the line for one player.

While talent is key in college football, there are many other factors involved. After all, no one player is bigger than the overall concept of a team.

"Smart is just not going to push his entire stack into the middle on one player, say, Cantwell," Gorney wrote. "If the Bulldogs can circle back on five-star Immanuel Iheanacho or make a less-costly run at four-stars Carter Scruggs, Malakai Lee, Ekene Ogboko and others, that might be more rewarding in the end. At least, that’s the bet Smart is making.

"With more NIL money freed up as Cantwell packs his flip flops for South Beach, Georgia can spread more around to multiple offensive linemen, to four-star tight end Mark Bowman, to four-star all-purpose back Derrek Cooper, to five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson and others."

There are numerous approaches to building a roster. Smart's preferred method in the NIL era is to get as many talented and motivated players on his team. Paying a large sum on one player is going to cut into what the program can afford on other players.

In addition, back in March, Smart said what he wants to see out of young players in his program.

“I want to see the fire,” Smart said. “I want to see the passion, the energy. I want to see who wants to be a good football player. Who really cares about this game. Like, they care more about the game than they do their NIL revenue stream. Like if you really, really, really care about the game and want to be good it doesn’t matter about any kind of money. It matters how I play the game and more and more we’re seeing across college football, the purest, the ones that care about the game the most, play the hardest."

“And usually the team that plays the hardest wins. I know everybody thinks it’s just whoever is more talented but there is a whole lot to how hard you play and how much you care about it.”

Still a great offensive line

Heading into the 2025 season, Georgia figures to field a great offensive line. In fact, ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic believes the Bulldogs have the best offensive line in the SEC.

"I think last year is a bit of an anomaly for Georgia," Cubelic said. "Right this second, I am going with Georgia as the No. 1 group. I think injuries got in the way."

Cubelic is confident in the bulk of Georgia's line, including center Drew Bobo, who is set to replace Jared Wilson as a starter. Interestingly enough, he said that Earnest Greene is among the few question marks of the group.

"I am going to give Earnest Greene a little bit of a pass, ..." Cubelic said. "I've seen great football in this kid. It's out there. The film of Earnest Greene being dominant is there. Consistently can it come back? Maybe, if it does, I think Georgia's got a chance to be the best offensive line in the SEC."

